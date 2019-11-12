IoTC NEXT Launches Today in NYC with Top Technology Leaders, Brand Executives, Investors and Media Joining Forces to Drive the Internet of Things Forward

The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC), the premier business development association for the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, today launches its inaugural IoTC NEXT: The Connected Future Summit, the first IoT event of its kind that, above all, seeks to answer the crucial question, How can we create a connected and ethical future? Technology leaders, brand executives, investors, entrepreneurs and top media committed to the development, integration and implementation of connected technology have come together at TheTimesCenter in New York to build impactful partnerships, share real world opportunities and spur creativity. Led by IoTC President and CEO Greg Kahn—who Inc. and others have named as a principal influencer driving IoT forward—IoTC NEXT features a prestigious lineup of presenters focusing on trends, challenges and ideas to advance innovation, ethical standards and inspiration in the connected home, retail, wearables, smart cities and mobility verticals. The complete list includes:

Greg Kahn, President & CEO, Internet of Things Consortium

Brett May, COO & GM, IoT, McKinsey & Company

Gio Benitez, Correspondent, ABC News

Jochen Koedijk, CMO, ADT

Lisa Seacat DeLuca, Director, Digital IoT Transformation & Digital Twin, Distinguished Engineer, IBM

Ron Peri, Head of Connected Product and IT Innovation, Procter & Gamble

Goran Kukic, Chief Innovation Technology Officer, Nestle

Beverly Rider, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Hitachi

Stacey Higginbotham, Journalist / Founder, Stacey on IoT

Carl Anderson, Senior Director, Data Science, WW (formerly Weight Watchers)

Jesse Redniss, EVP Data Strategy, WarnerMedia

Derrick Dicoi, Vice President, Strategy and Product Management, Xfinity Home, Comcast

Marc Lavallee, Managing Director, R&D, NY Times

Michele Chambers Turner, Sr. Director, Smart Home Ecosystem, Google

Rachael Schwartz, Head of Business Strategy, Consumer Electronics Division, Bose

Stephane Wyper, SVP for New Commerce Partnerships, Mastercard

Gus Warren, Managing Director, Ventures, Samsung NEXT

Matthew J. Eggers, Vice President, Cybersecurity Policy, Cyber, Intelligence, and Security Division , U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Commissioner Gregg Bishop, NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS)

Sharon Mirsky, Co-Founder & COO, Firedome

Lily Hay Newman, Security Writer, WIRED

Sarah Krouse, Reporter, Wall Street Journal

Arthur Orduna, Chief Innovation Officer, Avis Budget

Kurt Hoppe, Director, Product Management, Android Automotive, Google

Anil John, Technical Director, Silicon Valley Innovation Program, Department of Homeland Security

Patrick Smith, New Mobility Policy Advisor, New York City Department of Transportation

Deborah Zajac, Director, Touchdown Ventures

Jeremy Kaplan, Editor in Chief, Digital Trends

Linda Bernardi , Author, Technologist, Entrepreneur, Innovator

Author, Technologist, Entrepreneur, Innovator Marc Mathieu, Former CMO, Samsung Electronics North America

Mark Spates, Product Lead, Smart Speakers, Google

Shelly Palmer, CEO, The Palmer Group

Brian Partridge, Vice President, 451 Research

Kim Hart, Managing Editor, Axios

Margaret Herndon, VP - Head of Marketing & Communications, Ericsson

Samir Saini, Former CIO, City of New York

Ross Martin, CEO, Blackbird / Former EVP, Viacom

/ Former EVP, David Wertheimer, Former President, Digital Products, FOX

Nate Williams, Founder, UNION Labs

Charlie Kindel, Chief Product & Technology Officer, SnapAV

Charlene Marini, VP of Strategy, IoT Services Group, Arm

Lee Odess, Vice President of Strategic Partnering, Allegion, PLC

Sheila Hicks, Vice President/General Manager, Cox Homelife

Kyle MacDonald, VP Marketing, Mojio

Jeff Black, Managing Director, Verizon Ventures

Antony Kim, Partner – Cyber, Privacy & Data Innovation, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Rich Greenfield, Partner, TMT Analyst, Lightshed Partners

Katherine Black, Principal, Retail & Consumer Strategy, KPMG

Brigitte Daniel, Executive Vice President, Wilco Electronic Systems

Caen Contee, Former, Global Head of Special Projects, Lime / Founder, Deliberate Ventures

/ Founder, Amy Bernal, Chief Experience Officer, Aira.io

Dan Herscovici, Partner, Edison Partners

Kenyatta Cheese, Co-Founder, Everybody At Once & Co-Founder, Know Your Meme

& Co-Founder, Kathryn Harrison, Founder, DeepTrust Alliance

Sean McKenzie, Co-Founder, Steereo

Kevin Slavin, Consultant and Serial Entrepreneur

Rob Tiffany, Vice President and Head of IoT Strategy, Ericsson

Sri Solur, EVP/GM, Robotics Division, SharkNinja

“We are thrilled to bring such an outstanding group of people together who share a common goal and a bold vision to realize the tremendous potential of IoT,” says Kahn, who founded the IoTC in 2016. “Over the past three years, we have united the most powerful and influential executives at a succession of meetings and VIP events where consortium members form strategic partnerships, share knowledge and best practices to help educate consumers and the broader business community. IoTC NEXT will take this movement to a higher level. In addition to tackling industry roadblocks for IoT products and services to cross the chasm of early adoption to mass market, it is our goal that everyone here today walks away feeling inspired, energized and part of an IoT community with a real soul and a collaborative, inclusive culture. I’d like to acknowledge lunch sponsor Arm and all our media partners for their generous support.”

The highly curated program includes an opening address by McKinsey & Company’s Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, IoT, Brett May, who provides insight into the current state of IoT. The day-long summit also includes a presentation by ARM entitled "Leveraging IoT to Drive Digital Transformation." IoTC NEXT also features the first-ever ICON Awards, which are being presented to the following four U.S. Senators whose bipartisan efforts have resulted in the passage of the Developing and Growing the Internet of Things (DIGIT) Act: Senator Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska); Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii); Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colo.); and Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

“We are fortunate to have in attendance some of the world’s most innovative minds and successful business leaders across technology, consumer, enterprise and government,” Kahn adds. “By 2025, it is estimated that there will be more than 41 billion IoT devices, with everything from drones to pacemakers to office buildings getting smarter. To prepare for and map out a future of connectivity that offers more benefits and less vulnerability, IoTC NEXT is serving as a catalyst to help us create an ecosystem of individuals who will work together to achieve long-term success and impact. While this is a process that takes time, resources and significant investment, the benefits to cities, businesses and consumers are invaluable.”

About the Internet of Things Consortium

The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC) is the premier business development association for the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. It is comprised of executives, leading founders and global companies in IoT. The IoTC's mission is to ignite the growth of the IoT marketplace by leading the industry's effort through strategic partnerships. The organization focuses on five key verticals: connected homes, autos, cities, retail and wearables.

