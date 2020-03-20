Log in
Iochpe Maxion : Material Fact - COVID-19

03/20/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

Public-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

RELEVANT FACT

IOCHPE-MAXIONS.A. ("Company"), pursuant to §4th of article 157 of Law nº 6,404/76 ("Law of Corporations"), and to the Instruction nº 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM", for its Portuguese acronym), hereby informs its shareholders and the market the measures being adopted regarding the pandemic declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) derived from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the impacts on the Company's operations.

In order to preserve the health of all employees and their families and combat the spread of COVID-19, protocols were adopted in accordance with the guidelines of the competent bodies in each location in which the Company operates. In addition, national and international travel has been canceled, face-to-face meetings are being replaced by videoconferences, third party access to the Company's units has been restricted and the work regime has been adjusted, with the aim of avoiding as much as possible the concentration of people in the same environment.

The Company is monitoring its units in Brazil and abroad on a daily basis, seeking to adjust its activities according to the volume demanded by our customers and the requirements and recommendations issued by the competent local authorities. Thus, new measures are being evaluated and adopted gradually, such as reduced working hours, collective and/or selective vacations, varying according to the business unit and the location in which it is located.

The Company reiterates its commitment to preserve the health of its employees and the communities where it operates and to support the authorities in combating the pandemic.

The Company will keep the market informed of any relevant information on the subject.

São Paulo, March 20, 2020.

Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 00:09:02 UTC
