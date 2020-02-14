Iochpe Maxion : Notice to the Market – Alaska Investimentos

Alaska acquired Company´s shares, through investment funds under its management ("Funds"), reaching 5.11% of the total common shares issued by the Company, or 7,849,720 common shares. Alaska also declares to have 2,415,000 derivative financial instruments referenced to shares.

The purpose of the increase in shareholding is the mere execution of financial transactions; it does not aim to change the composition of control or the administrative structure of the Company; and the Funds are not intended to achieve any particular shareholding.