Iochpe Maxion : Notice to the Market – Alaska Investimentos

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75
NIRE 35.300.014.022
Publicly held Company
Notice to the Market
Iochpe-Maxion S.A. ("Company"), in order to comply with the Article 12 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") Instruction 358, informs that it has received a communication from Alaska Investimentos Ltda. ("Alaska"), informing the following:
Alaska acquired Company´s shares, through investment funds under its management ("Funds"), reaching 5.11% of the total common shares issued by the Company, or 7,849,720 common shares. Alaska also declares to have 2,415,000 derivative financial instruments referenced to shares.
The purpose of the increase in shareholding is the mere execution of financial transactions; it does not aim to change the composition of control or the administrative structure of the Company; and the Funds are not intended to achieve any particular shareholding.
Alaska declares that the reported participation relates only to the Funds it manages.
São Paulo, February 14th, 2020.
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
