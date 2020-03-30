Iochpe Maxion : Notice to the Market – BlackRock

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.
CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75
NIRE 35.300.014.022
Publicly held Company
Notice to the Market
Iochpe-Maxion S.A. ("Company") informs that it has received a communication from BlackRock Inc. ("BlackRock") asking the Company to disclose the information below, in order to comply with Article 12 of CVM ("CVM) Instruction 358:
-
BlackRock is registered at 55 East 52nd Street, New York City, New York State 10022- 0002, United States of America;
-
The shareholding interest held by BlackRock amounted to 7,673,801 common shares, representing approximately 4.99% of the total common shares issued by the Company, and 1,533,580 derivative financial instruments referenced to common shares with financial settlement, representing approximately 0.99% of the total common shares issued by the Company;
-
The purpose of the aforementioned shareholding interest is strictly for investment, not aiming to change the control of the Company or its administrative structure; and
-
BlackRock has not entered into any agreements or agreements that govern the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.
São Paulo, March 30, 2020.
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 21:47:07 UTC