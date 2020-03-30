Iochpe Maxion : Notice to the Market – BlackRock

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

Publicly held Company

Notice to the Market

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. ("Company") informs that it has received a communication from BlackRock Inc. ("BlackRock") asking the Company to disclose the information below, in order to comply with Article 12 of CVM ("CVM) Instruction 358:

BlackRock is registered at 55 East 52nd Street, New York City, New York State 10022- 0002, United States of America;

The shareholding interest held by BlackRock amounted to 7,673,801 common shares, representing approximately 4.99% of the total common shares issued by the Company, and 1,533,580 derivative financial instruments referenced to common shares with financial settlement, representing approximately 0.99% of the total common shares issued by the Company;

The purpose of the aforementioned shareholding interest is strictly for investment, not aiming to change the control of the Company or its administrative structure; and