Iochpe Maxion : Notice to the Market – Change in the Executive Board

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Iochpe-Maxion SA ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market that, according to the resolution taken at the Board of Directors meeting held on this date, Mr. Augusto Ribeiro Junior, who held the position of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer since June 2016, will become CEO of the Structural Components division of the Company.

Additionally, it is announced that Mr. Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito will assume the position of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer as of December 2, 2019, replacing Mr. Augusto Ribeiro Junior. Mr. Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito has more than 20 years of finance experience in the automotive, financial and food sectors, and his most recent position was Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at BRF S.A.

São Paulo, November 27, 2019