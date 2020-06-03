Log in
IonSense and WHALE Biolabs Establish Partnership to Support High-Throughput Experimentation

06/03/2020 | 11:10am EDT

SAUGUS, Mass. and BEVERLY, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IonSense Inc. and WHALE Biolabs are pleased to announce a strategic alliance to provide analytical services for chemists utilizing high-throughput experimentation (HTE) in their laboratories. The use of HTE has created a bottleneck in product confirmation by mass spectrometry and reduces the speed of discovering new chemistries and optimizing compound synthesis routes.

“The WHALE Biolabs alliance will provide chemists with immediate access to our new DART JumpShot technology with the capability to analyze over 1000 samples per hour, and at a time when capital expenditures might be put on hold” according to IonSense CEO, Brian Musselman. Teaming with WHALE Biolabs and its expertise in sample and data handling “enables researchers involved in HTE to get feedback that they might otherwise wait days per plate to obtain” according to company President Dr. W Adam Hill, President.

To find out more about the DART JumpShot system, or to have your samples analyzed by WHALE Biolabs please contact Brian Musselman (musselman@ionsense.com) or Adam Hill (adam.hill@whalebiolabs.com)

About IonSense Corporation (www.ionsense.com)
IonSense Inc., established in 2005, is the leading provider of Open Air/Ambient Ionization sources, systems and integrated solutions for the $5B Mass Spectrometry marketplace. Headquartered in Saugus, MA the company manufactures, sells and markets the DART® (Direct Analysis in Real Time) ionization source, the first open air ionization product to be patented and sold commercially. IONSENSE is a trademark of IonSense, Inc. DART is a trademark of JEOL USA.

About WHALE Biolabs, Inc.

WHALE Biolabs is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing expertise in mass spectrometry-based analysis of chemical and biological samples. With capacity to generate high quality, accurate MS and MS/MS data on thousands of samples a day, WHALE Biolabs provides actionable data in the time it takes to run a fraction of the samples using LC/MS.

Contact: 
Brian Musselman 
(781) 484-1043 
musselman@ionsense.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
