Ionic Rare Earths : Optimisation Work Materially Improves Rare Earth Recoveries

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 26 May 2020 METALLURGICAL OPTIMISATION PROGRAM SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES RARE EARTH RECOVERIES AT MAKUUTU KEY HIGHLIGHTS Metallurgical test work aimed at upgrading metallurgical performance in some of the lower recovery areas has resulted in a 700% increase in Rare Earth Element (REE) recovery

Importantly, recovery of the high-value Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) and Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) continues to be favored over the lower value Light Rare Earths

Of the 29 drill holes tested, only three (3) holes returned recoveries of less than 10% TREE-Ce, however more recent testwork on a composite sample consisting of such low-recovery (<10% TREE-Ce) mineralisation has returned outstanding results, 1 Metallurgical recovery has been calculated using the assayed TREE-Ce in solutions and residues after leaching/desorption, not the extraction efficiency of the 'recoverable' portion, as is reported by owners of other projects. The latter method of reporting inflates actual recovery values by discounting the non-recoverable component in the head sample. indicating that using a lower pH leaching conditions and allowing a longer leach time significantly improves recoveries, particularly for the CREE2 and HREE3. Commenting on the results, Technical Director, Dr Marc Steffens said: "These results are highly encouraging and the implication for the broader metallurgy of the Makuutu mineralisation is very promising. We had already demonstrated excellent recoveries of Rare Earth from a large portion of the drilled resource, and we fully expect that applying the outcomes and learnings from the optimisation tests to the larger area of Makuutu mineralisation will result in a marked positive impact on overall processing metrics" "The project team led by Project Manager Tim Harrison are continuing with the metallurgical optimisation program and continue to de-risk and add value to the project. We look forward to updating the market as further results become available". DETAILS OF METALLURGICAL OPTIMISATION PROGRAM On 18 February 2020, the Company announced results from the initial metallurgical testing program on the Makuutu Rare Earths Project, where Rare Earth recoveries of up to 75% TREO-Ce were reported using conventional and largely unoptimised ionic clay treatment techniques. Thereafter, an optimisation program was commenced to understand the variability in mineralogy and metallurgy across the project mineralisation, and to ultimately drive towards higher recoveries, particularly for poorer performing areas. In one aspect of the program, a composite sample bearing mineralisation that initially produced low recoveries uncharacteristic of the broader Makuutu mineralisation was re-examined; the sample appeared to be unresponsive to conventional ionic clay salt-desorption techniques. It was found that by lowering the pH of the lixiviant (leaching liquor) and prolonging the extraction time to 14 days as is applicable to commercial-scale static leach processing operations - the recovery of Rare Earths increased dramatically, with a particular enhancement of the Critical and Heavy Rare Earth recoveries. The results of the relevant tests are illustrated in Figure 1. CREE = Nd+Eu+Tb+Dy+Y HREE: Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y Figure 1: Effect of Lowering Extraction pH on Rare Earth Extraction plus Thorium Improving REE extraction clearly relates to a decrease in pH (an increase in acidity), and with negligible change in the Thorium extraction (< 1% for all conditions tested), has indicated that the REE recovered is not mineral dissolution but the colloidal REE sediment content, which is also observed in Chinese ionic clays. Chinese clays show a minor content of colloidal REE4 (3-5%) present in their ores. The colloidal REE sediment, formed during the weathering process, exists as an undissolved oxide or hydroxide phase in the ore, that when contacted with acidic conditions, solubilises and releases the REE into the liquor phase. The key outcomes and results from these optimisation programs are: In some areas of the Makuutu deposit, a substantive portion of the Rare Earths exist in colloidal sediment form (oxides or hydroxides), which has likely resulted from natural weathering processes. Amending the testing procedure so that it is more akin to commercial operations demonstrates that the Rare Earths in the colloidal portion are also recoverable Chi R, Tian J, Li Z, Peng C, Wu Y, et al., Existing state and partitioning of rare earth on weathered ores, 2005 using a slightly more acidified process scheme, together with the easily water-soluble and salt-desorbed ionic form Rare Earths. The recovery of high-value Rare Earths (Critical and Heavy Rare Earths, ~ 30% recovery) is markedly higher than the low-value Rare Earths (Lanthanum-La and Cerium-Ce, with ~14% recovery). This is favorable both for processing and also for the potential value of the mixed Rare Earth product (carbonate or oxide) which will be the nominal produce form.

These results form the basis for further optimisation work, which will include Rare Earths recovery and the production of a mixed Rare Earths carbonate product. Y; 15.3% La; 20.8% Lu; 0.2% Yb; 1.3% Tm; 0.5% Er; 1.5% Ho; 0.5% Dy; 2.7% Tb; 0.4% Gd; 3.5% Eu; 0.7% Sm; 3.6% Ce; 25.0% Nd; 19.0% Pr; 4.9% Figure 2: Makuutu testwork Composite head REE distribution. La; 13.0% Y; 25.9% Ce; 15.8% Lu; 0.3% Yb; 2.1% Tm; 0.3% Er; 2.7% Pr; 4.3% Ho; 0.9% Dy; 4.7% Tb; 0.7% Gd; 4.9% Nd; 19.2% Eu; 0.9% Sm; 4.3% Figure 3: Leach liquor showing extracted REE distribution. On 27 March 2020, the Company advised that due to the current global COVID-19 pandemic, its drilling program at Makuutu had been suspended. In coming to this decision, the Company has considered advice and noted the actions of regulatory bodies and authorities in the jurisdictions of both Australia and Uganda. The Company is continuing with off-site project development activities and remains focused on progressing the Makuutu Rare Earths Project towards a development decision. Addendums to this release: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Report. Table 1: Optimisation Composite 2 composition, Hole ID, Sample ID and interval details. Hole RRMDD001 Hole RRMDD003 Hole RRMDD010 Sample ID Depth (m) Sample ID Depth (m) Sample ID Depth (m) D5011 6.21 D5089 5.42 D5242 4.20 D5013 6.85 D5090 5.92 D5243 4.99 D5015 7.74 D5091 6.31 D5245 5.95 D5017 8.62 D5092 6.70 D5246 6.88 D5019 9.61 D5093 7.15 D5247 7.70 D5022 10.17 D5094 7.60 D5248 8.27 D5024 11.01 D5096 8.10 D5249 8.94 D5026 11.92 D5097 8.50 D5250 9.94 D5028 12.85 D5098 8.90 D5251 10.77 D5030 13.50 D5099 9.40 D5252 11.60 D5033 14.37 D5100 9.90 D5035 15.36 D5101 10.40 D5037 15.98 D5102 10.90 D5039 16.92 D5103 11.40 D5041 17.85 D5104 11.90 D5044 18.85 D5046 19.54 D5049 20.35 D5051 21.02 6 Ionic Rare Earths Limited, Level 1, 34 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T+61 8 9481 2555 F+61 8 9485 1290 www.ionicre.com.au Table 2: Makuutu Rare Earths Project RRMDD Diamond Core Hole Details (Datum UTM WGS84 Zone 36N) UTM UTM Elevation Drill Hole Metallurgy Drill Hole ID East North Length Azimuth Inclination Composite (m.a.s.l.) Type (m.) (m.) EOH (m.) Testwork RRMDD001 564,447 57,983 1,158 DD 21.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD002 564,602 57,807 1,163 DD 15.40 0 -90 No RRMDD003 564,894 57,630 1,161 DD 15.60 0 -90 Yes RRMDD004 565,209 58,002 1,150 DD 15.60 0 -90 No RRMDD005 564,617 57,016 1,154 DD 21.40 0 -90 No RRMDD006 564,635 57,437 1,164 DD 20.10 0 -90 No RRMDD007 564,992 57,437 1,157 DD 11.60 0 -90 No RRMDD008 565,014 57,028 1,144 DD 13.60 0 -90 No RRMDD009 564,207 57,405 1,172 DD 30.10 0 -90 No RRMDD010 564,210 57,775 1,164 DD 14.50 0 -90 Yes RRMDD011 563,824 57,766 1,164 DD 29.70 0 -90 No RRMDD012 563,401 57,788 1,169 DD 19.40 0 -90 No RRMDD013 563,848 57,440 1,171 DD 16.10 0 -90 No RRMDD014 563,804 57,003 1,170 DD 14.10 0 -90 No RRMDD015 564,009 56,616 1,154 DD 14.20 0 -90 No RRMDD016 564,259 56,999 1,162 DD 21.69 0 -90 No RRMDD017 563,789 56,419 1,152 DD 20.00 0 -90 No RRMDD018 563,601 56,553 1,159 DD 13.80 0 -90 No RRMDD019 563,639 56,181 1,153 DD 14.30 0 -90 No RRMDD020 563,602 55,502 1,163 DD 21.60 0 -90 No RRMDD021 563,596 55,789 1,153 DD 18.10 0 -90 No RRMDD022 563,217 55,785 1,158 DD 17.60 0 -90 No RRMDD023 563,250 56,602 1,155 DD 23.60 0 -90 No RRMDD024 563,201 56,196 1,155 DD 15.00 0 -90 No RRMDD025 563,216 55,508 1,163 DD 11.60 0 -90 No RRMDD026 563,422 57,037 1,164 DD 16.10 0 -90 No RRMDD027 563,394 57,400 1,170 DD 14.10 0 -90 No RRMDD028 562,995 57,874 1,163 DD 17.90 0 -90 No RRMDD029 562,826 57,635 1,159 DD 15.00 0 -90 No RRMDD030 563,017 57,416 1,162 DD 18.50 0 -90 No RRMDD031 562,961 57,040 1,154 DD 11.60 0 -90 No RRMDD032 562,651 57,374 1,152 DD 14.50 0 -90 No RRMDD033 564,585 58,149 1,154 DD 17.00 0 -90 No RRMDD034 565,002 57,796 1,158 DD 12.50 0 -90 No RRMDD035 565,415 57,396 1,148 DD 12.50 0 -90 No RRMDD036 565,397 57,804 1,154 DD 15.00 0 -90 No RRMDD037 565,416 57,008 1,136 DD 8.30 0 -90 No RRMDD038 565,804 57,430 1,141 DD 19.00 0 -90 No RRMDD039 566,180 57,799 1,132 DD 9.50 0 -90 No RRMDD040 566,007 58,035 1,136 DD 16.50 0 -90 No RRMDD041 565,799 57,806 1,149 DD 13.20 0 -90 No RRMDD0425 572,636 58,752 1,106 DD 11.20 0 -90 No RRMDD0434 574,615 58,301 1,125 DD 12.50 0 -90 No RRMDD0444 576,391 58,482 1,145 DD 15.00 0 -90 No RRMDD0454 577,588 58,310 1,147 DD 18.50 0 -90 No RRMDD0464 570,974 58,487 1,103 DD 12.00 0 -90 No Figure 4: Optimisation composite source drill holes ID locations. Figure 5: Makuutu Central Zone metallurgical testwork sample locations tested in the 2019 testwork program and reported to ASX on 18th February 2020. Elevation is not considered accurate. Recorded with handheld GPS .***** ENDS ***** Authorised for release by Brett Dickson, Company Secretary. For enquiries, contact: Brett Dickson +61 8 9481 2555 Competent Person Statements The information in this announcement and that relates to metallurgy testwork is based on information reviewed by Mr Tim Harrison who is a director of Horizon Metallurgy Pty Ltd and a consultant to Ionic Rare Earths Limited. Mr Harrison is a Fellow of the AusIMM. Mr Harrison has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012. Mr Harrison consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. Information in this report that relates to previously reported Exploration Targets, Exploration and Metallurgical Results has been crossed-referenced in this report to the date that it was originally reported to ASX. Ionic Rare Earths Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcements. The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Makuutu Rare Earths deposit was first released to the ASX on 10 March 2020 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au . Ionic Rare Earths Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. 26 May 2020 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, Diamond Core Drilling techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry Drill core was collected from a core barrel and placed in appropriately marked core trays. standard measurement tools appropriate to the Down hole core run depths were measured and marked with core blocks. Core was minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). measured for core loss and core photography and geological logging completed. These examples should not be taken as limiting the Sample lengths were determined by geological boundaries with a maximum sample length broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure of 1 metre applied in clay zones and up to 2 metres in laterite zones where core recovery sample representivity and the appropriate calibration was occasionally low. of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Where the core contained continuous lengths of soft clay a carving knife was used to cut Material to the Public Report. the core. When the core was too hard to knife cut it was cut using an electric core saw. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been Using either method core was initially cut in half then one half was further cut in half to give done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples quarter core. from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g Quarter core was submitted to ALS for chemical analysis using industry standard sample charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is preparation and analytical techniques. coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Half core was collected for metallurgical testwork. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, Diamond Core Drilling Core size was HQ triple tube. The core was not oriented (vertical) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip Diamond Drilling recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. Core recovery was calculated by measuring actual core length versus drillers core run • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and lengths. Core recovery ranged from 70% to 100% and averaged 97%. ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample No relationship exists between core recovery and grade. recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been All (100%) drill core has been geologically logged and core photographs taken. geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of Logging is qualitative with description of colour, weathering status, alteration, major and detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource minor rock types, texture, grain size and comments added where further observation is estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. made. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. Additional non-geological qualitative logging includes comments for sample recovery, • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. humidity, and hardness for each logged interval. Sub- • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half Diamond Drill Core sampling or all core taken. Where the core contained continuous lengths of soft clay, a carving knife was used to cut techniques • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, the core. When the core was too hard to knife cut it was cut using an electric core saw. etc and whether sampled wet or dry. and sample • For all sample types, the nature, quality and preparation Core was cut lengthways into uniform halves, then one half was again halved lengthways to appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. produce equal quarters of the original core. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of Sample lengths were determined by geological boundaries with a maximum sample length samples. of 1 metre applied in clay zones and up to 2 metres in laterite zones where core recovery • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is was occasionally low. representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field Geochemical Samples duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain Geochemical samples used one quarter of the cut core per sampling interval. size of the material being sampled. Metallurgical Test Samples 11 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Metallurgical test samples were collected from half core of the entire sample interval corresponding with the geochemical samples. Each metallurgical sample interval was collected in numbered plastic bags, directly sealed to maintain moisture and physical condition and weighed. Metallurgical samples were numbered to correlate with the geochemical sample numbers. All individual interval metallurgy samples were transported via airfreight to the ALS Metallurgy laboratory in Perth for analysis with no further field preparation. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the Assay and Laboratory Procedures assay data assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether The metallurgy testwork samples were analysed by ALS Metallurgy in Perth Australia (ISO and the technique is considered partial or total. 17025 accredited). • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF laboratory instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining tests The analysis was conducted on bottle rolled residues and liquors. Using recognised the analysis including instrument make and model, industry standard analysis technique for REE suite and associated elements. The reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. techniques provide a total analysis for the elements of interest. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg Two analytical techniques were used as follows: standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. ALS code DZ4: Sodium peroxide fusion in a zirconium crucible to make a bead which is then digested in HCl/H2O2 with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and their lower detection limits (LDL) via this method were: Element LDL Unit Al 0.04 % Ce 1 ppm Dy 1 ppm Er 1 ppm Eu 1 ppm 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Fe 0.02 % Gd 4 ppm Ho 0.4 ppm La 1 ppm Lu 0.4 ppm Mg 0.04 % Mn 100 ppm Nd 1 ppm Pr 0.4 ppm Si 0.1 % Sm 1 ppm Tb 0.4 ppm Tm 4 ppm Y 2 ppm Yb 1 ppm ALS Code D3: 4 Acid digest with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and detection limits were: Element LDL Unit Ca 50 ppm Cu 2 ppm K 0.01 % na 0.002 % pb 5 ppm Sc 2 ppm 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary QAQC Metallurgy Test Samples Analytical Standards and Blanks CRM AMIS0275 and AMIS0276 and a quartz blank were included in residue analysis at a rate of 1:30 samples. The assay results for the standards were consistent with the certified levels of accuracy and precision and no bias is evident. Metallurgical Testwork Procedures Recovery testwork procedures were as follows: Subsamples of the composites were used.

Samples were individually bottle rolled using the following criteria; Process Parameter Setpoint Pulp Density 15% w/w pH 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 Lixiviant Sodium Chloride, NaCl Hydrochloric Acid, HCl Lixiviant concentration 58gpl NaCl (~1.0M) Contact time 14 days Individual samples were subjected to multiple phases of filtering and pressing. • Pulp residues were repulp washed with DI water. • Head samples were assayed. • Resulting solid residues and liquors were separately analysed. Recovery was determined by products method. 14 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Verification • The verification of significant intersections by either No independent verification of significant intersection undertaken. of sampling independent or alternative company personnel. No twinning of diamond core drill holes was undertaken. and assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Documentation of primary data, data entry Sampling protocols for diamond core sampling and QAQC were documented and held on procedures, data verification, data storage (physical site by the responsible geologist. No procedures for data storage and management have and electronic) protocols. been compiled as yet. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. All field sampling data were collected in the field by hand and entered into Excel spreadsheet. Metallurgical testwork assay and physical data was received in digital format from the laboratory in an Excel spreadsheet format. Data entry was reviewed and checked for correctness by the Project Manager. All assay data is received from the laboratory in element form is unadjusted for data entry. The following calculations are used for compiling REE into their reporting and evaluation groups in elemental form: TREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd+Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y HREE: Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y LREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd CREE; Nd+Eu+Tb+Dy+Y Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill Drill hole collar locations for holes RRMDD001 to RRMDD041 were surveyed a relational data points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine DGPS system. The general accuracy for x,y and z is +0.2m. workings and other locations used in Mineral Hole locations for RRMDD042 - RRMDD046 were surveyed using handheld GPS. The Resource estimation. • Specification of the grid system used. accuracy for this type of device is considered +5m in x and y coordinates however the • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. elevation component of coordinates is variable and z accuracy may be low using this type of device. Datum WGS84 Zone 36 North was used for location data collection and storage. This is the appropriate datum for the project area. No grid transformations were applied to the data. 15 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary No downhole surveys were conducted. As all holes were vertical and shallow, the rig setup was checked using a spirit level for horizontal and vertical orientation Any deviation will be insignificant given the short lengths of the holes Detailed topographic data was not sourced or used. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Drilling was conducted on a nominal 400m x 400m spacing based on statistical analysis of and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient REE distribution from historic RAB drilling. Metallurgical testwork samples were collected distribution to establish the degree of geological and grade from holes drilled on that spacing. continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and The Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate announced to the ASX on 10th March 2020 was classifications applied. 47.3 Mt @ 910 ppm TREO at a cut-off grade of 500 ppm TREO-Ce2O3. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Based upon results from the Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Program, the formation of composite 2 was formed using samples and intervals as outlined in Table 1 of the announcement. The head grade was in TREE form, not TREO, and recorded analysis averaged for 5 samples was as follows; Element REE Oxide REO ppm ppm Ce 216 Ce2O3 253 Dy 23 Dy2O3 27 Er 13 Er2O3 15 Eu 5.8 Eu2O3 6.7 Gd 30 Gd2O3 35 Ho 4.3 Ho2O3 4.9 La 180 La2O3 212 Lu 1.6 Lu2O3 1.8 Nd 165 Nd2O3 192 Pr 43 Pr6O11 51 16 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sm 32 Sm2O3 37 Tb 3.8 Tb4O7 4.5 Tm 4.0 Tm2O3 4.6 Y 132 Y2O3 168 Yb 12 Yb2O3 13 Total (ppm) 866 Total (ppm) 1,026 Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves The Makuutu mineralisation is interpreted to be in a flat lying weathered profile including of data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and the cover soil, lateritic caprock, clays transitioning to saprolite and saprock. Below the saprock relation to extent to which this is known, considering the deposit are fresh shales, siltstones and mudstones. Pit mapping and diamond drilling indicate the type. geological mineralised regolith to be generally horizontal • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and structure the orientation of key mineralised structures is All drill holes are vertical which is appropriate for horizontal bedding and regolith profile. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. After collection, all samples were transported by Company representatives to Entebbe security airport and dispatched via airfreight to Perth Australia. Samples were received by Australian customs authorities in Perth within 48 hours of dispatch and were still contained in the sealed shipment bags. Samples were subsequently transported from Australian customs to ALS Perth via road freight and inspected on arrival by a Company representative. . Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling No independent audits or reviews have been undertaken on sampling techniques or data. reviews techniques and data. Attachments Original document

