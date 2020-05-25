Ionic Rare Earths : Optimisation Work Materially Improves Rare Earth Recoveries

Log in
05/25/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

26 May 2020

METALLURGICAL OPTIMISATION

PROGRAM SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES

RARE EARTH RECOVERIES AT

MAKUUTU

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Metallurgical test work aimed at upgrading metallurgical performance in some of the lower recovery areas has resulted in a 700% increase in Rare Earth Element (REE) recovery
  • Importantly, recovery of the high-value Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) and Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) continues to be favored over the lower value Light Rare Earths
  • Optimisation metallurgy test work and other aspects of the project development program are ongoing

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ("IonicRE" or "the Company") (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide an update on progress of the metallurgical optimisation program.

On 18 February 2020, the Company advised that initial metallurgical testing had demonstrated Rare Earth recoveries of up to 75% TREE-Ce1. Of the 29 drill holes tested, only three (3) holes returned recoveries of less than 10% TREE-Ce, however more recent testwork on a composite sample consisting of such low-recovery (<10% TREE-Ce) mineralisation has returned outstanding results,

1 Metallurgical recovery has been calculated using the assayed TREE-Ce in solutions and residues after leaching/desorption, not the extraction efficiency of the 'recoverable' portion, as is reported by owners of other projects. The latter method of reporting inflates actual recovery values by discounting the non-recoverable component in the head sample.

indicating that using a lower pH leaching conditions and allowing a longer leach time significantly improves recoveries, particularly for the CREE2 and HREE3.

Commenting on the results, Technical Director, Dr Marc Steffens said: "These results are highly encouraging and the implication for the broader metallurgy of the Makuutu mineralisation is very promising. We had already demonstrated excellent recoveries of Rare Earth from a large portion of the drilled resource, and we fully expect that applying the outcomes and learnings from the optimisation tests to the larger area of Makuutu mineralisation will result in a marked positive impact on overall processing metrics"

"The project team led by Project Manager Tim Harrison are continuing with the metallurgical optimisation program and continue to de-risk and add value to the project. We look forward to updating the market as further results become available".

DETAILS OF METALLURGICAL OPTIMISATION PROGRAM

On 18 February 2020, the Company announced results from the initial metallurgical testing program on the Makuutu Rare Earths Project, where Rare Earth recoveries of up to 75% TREO-Ce were reported using conventional and largely unoptimised ionic clay treatment techniques. Thereafter, an optimisation program was commenced to understand the variability in mineralogy and metallurgy across the project mineralisation, and to ultimately drive towards higher recoveries, particularly for poorer performing areas.

In one aspect of the program, a composite sample bearing mineralisation that initially produced low recoveries uncharacteristic of the broader Makuutu mineralisation was re-examined; the sample appeared to be unresponsive to conventional ionic clay salt-desorption techniques. It was found that by lowering the pH of the lixiviant (leaching liquor) and prolonging the extraction time to 14 days

  • as is applicable to commercial-scale static leach processing operations - the recovery of Rare Earths increased dramatically, with a particular enhancement of the Critical and Heavy Rare Earth recoveries. The results of the relevant tests are illustrated in Figure 1.
  1. CREE = Nd+Eu+Tb+Dy+Y
  2. HREE: Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y

Figure 1: Effect of Lowering Extraction pH on Rare Earth Extraction plus Thorium

Improving REE extraction clearly relates to a decrease in pH (an increase in acidity), and with negligible change in the Thorium extraction (< 1% for all conditions tested), has indicated that the REE recovered is not mineral dissolution but the colloidal REE sediment content, which is also observed in Chinese ionic clays. Chinese clays show a minor content of colloidal REE4 (3-5%) present in their ores.

The colloidal REE sediment, formed during the weathering process, exists as an undissolved oxide or hydroxide phase in the ore, that when contacted with acidic conditions, solubilises and releases the REE into the liquor phase.

The key outcomes and results from these optimisation programs are:

  • In some areas of the Makuutu deposit, a substantive portion of the Rare Earths exist in colloidal sediment form (oxides or hydroxides), which has likely resulted from natural weathering processes. Amending the testing procedure so that it is more akin to commercial operations demonstrates that the Rare Earths in the colloidal portion are also recoverable
  1. Chi R, Tian J, Li Z, Peng C, Wu Y, et al., Existing state and partitioning of rare earth on weathered ores, 2005

using a slightly more acidified process scheme, together with the easily water-soluble and salt-desorbed ionic form Rare Earths.

  • The recovery of high-value Rare Earths (Critical and Heavy Rare Earths, ~ 30% recovery) is markedly higher than the low-value Rare Earths (Lanthanum-La and Cerium-Ce, with ~14% recovery). This is favorable both for processing and also for the potential value of the mixed Rare Earth product (carbonate or oxide) which will be the nominal produce form.
  • The leach liquor composition indicates a REE solution composition with > 51% Critical Rare Earth Elements and > 47% Heavy Rare Earth Elements, indicating the potential to produce a very high value mixed Rare Earth product. Figures 2 and 3 show the constituency of REE in the mineralised sample (head) and also in the leach liquor (which is representative of product).
  • These results form the basis for further optimisation work, which will include Rare Earths recovery and the production of a mixed Rare Earths carbonate product.

Y; 15.3%

La; 20.8%

Lu; 0.2%

Yb; 1.3%

Tm; 0.5%

Er; 1.5%

Ho; 0.5%

Dy; 2.7%

Tb; 0.4%

Gd; 3.5%

Eu; 0.7%

Sm; 3.6%

Ce; 25.0%

Nd; 19.0%

Pr; 4.9%

Figure 2: Makuutu testwork Composite head REE distribution.

4

La; 13.0%

Y; 25.9%

Ce; 15.8%

Lu; 0.3%

Yb; 2.1%

Tm; 0.3%

Er; 2.7%

Pr; 4.3%

Ho; 0.9%

Dy; 4.7%

Tb; 0.7%

Gd; 4.9%

Nd; 19.2%

Eu; 0.9%

Sm; 4.3%

Figure 3: Leach liquor showing extracted REE distribution.

On 27 March 2020, the Company advised that due to the current global COVID-19 pandemic, its drilling program at Makuutu had been suspended. In coming to this decision, the Company has considered advice and noted the actions of regulatory bodies and authorities in the jurisdictions of both Australia and Uganda.

The Company is continuing with off-site project development activities and remains focused on progressing the Makuutu Rare Earths Project towards a development decision.

Addendums to this release: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Report.

5

Table 1: Optimisation Composite 2 composition, Hole ID, Sample ID and interval details.

Hole RRMDD001

Hole RRMDD003

Hole RRMDD010

Sample ID

Depth (m)

Sample ID

Depth (m)

Sample ID

Depth (m)

D5011

6.21

D5089

5.42

D5242

4.20

D5013

6.85

D5090

5.92

D5243

4.99

D5015

7.74

D5091

6.31

D5245

5.95

D5017

8.62

D5092

6.70

D5246

6.88

D5019

9.61

D5093

7.15

D5247

7.70

D5022

10.17

D5094

7.60

D5248

8.27

D5024

11.01

D5096

8.10

D5249

8.94

D5026

11.92

D5097

8.50

D5250

9.94

D5028

12.85

D5098

8.90

D5251

10.77

D5030

13.50

D5099

9.40

D5252

11.60

D5033

14.37

D5100

9.90

D5035

15.36

D5101

10.40

D5037

15.98

D5102

10.90

D5039

16.92

D5103

11.40

D5041

17.85

D5104

11.90

D5044

18.85

D5046

19.54

D5049

20.35

D5051

21.02

6

Table 2: Makuutu Rare Earths Project RRMDD Diamond Core Hole Details (Datum UTM WGS84 Zone 36N)

UTM

UTM

Elevation

Drill

Hole

Metallurgy

Drill Hole ID

East

North

Length

Azimuth

Inclination

Composite

(m.a.s.l.)

Type

(m.)

(m.)

EOH (m.)

Testwork

RRMDD001

564,447

57,983

1,158

DD

21.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD002

564,602

57,807

1,163

DD

15.40

0

-90

No

RRMDD003

564,894

57,630

1,161

DD

15.60

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD004

565,209

58,002

1,150

DD

15.60

0

-90

No

RRMDD005

564,617

57,016

1,154

DD

21.40

0

-90

No

RRMDD006

564,635

57,437

1,164

DD

20.10

0

-90

No

RRMDD007

564,992

57,437

1,157

DD

11.60

0

-90

No

RRMDD008

565,014

57,028

1,144

DD

13.60

0

-90

No

RRMDD009

564,207

57,405

1,172

DD

30.10

0

-90

No

RRMDD010

564,210

57,775

1,164

DD

14.50

0

-90

Yes

RRMDD011

563,824

57,766

1,164

DD

29.70

0

-90

No

RRMDD012

563,401

57,788

1,169

DD

19.40

0

-90

No

RRMDD013

563,848

57,440

1,171

DD

16.10

0

-90

No

RRMDD014

563,804

57,003

1,170

DD

14.10

0

-90

No

RRMDD015

564,009

56,616

1,154

DD

14.20

0

-90

No

RRMDD016

564,259

56,999

1,162

DD

21.69

0

-90

No

RRMDD017

563,789

56,419

1,152

DD

20.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD018

563,601

56,553

1,159

DD

13.80

0

-90

No

RRMDD019

563,639

56,181

1,153

DD

14.30

0

-90

No

RRMDD020

563,602

55,502

1,163

DD

21.60

0

-90

No

RRMDD021

563,596

55,789

1,153

DD

18.10

0

-90

No

RRMDD022

563,217

55,785

1,158

DD

17.60

0

-90

No

RRMDD023

563,250

56,602

1,155

DD

23.60

0

-90

No

RRMDD024

563,201

56,196

1,155

DD

15.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD025

563,216

55,508

1,163

DD

11.60

0

-90

No

RRMDD026

563,422

57,037

1,164

DD

16.10

0

-90

No

RRMDD027

563,394

57,400

1,170

DD

14.10

0

-90

No

RRMDD028

562,995

57,874

1,163

DD

17.90

0

-90

No

RRMDD029

562,826

57,635

1,159

DD

15.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD030

563,017

57,416

1,162

DD

18.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD031

562,961

57,040

1,154

DD

11.60

0

-90

No

RRMDD032

562,651

57,374

1,152

DD

14.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD033

564,585

58,149

1,154

DD

17.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD034

565,002

57,796

1,158

DD

12.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD035

565,415

57,396

1,148

DD

12.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD036

565,397

57,804

1,154

DD

15.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD037

565,416

57,008

1,136

DD

8.30

0

-90

No

RRMDD038

565,804

57,430

1,141

DD

19.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD039

566,180

57,799

1,132

DD

9.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD040

566,007

58,035

1,136

DD

16.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD041

565,799

57,806

1,149

DD

13.20

0

-90

No

RRMDD0425

572,636

58,752

1,106

DD

11.20

0

-90

No

RRMDD0434

574,615

58,301

1,125

DD

12.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD0444

576,391

58,482

1,145

DD

15.00

0

-90

No

RRMDD0454

577,588

58,310

1,147

DD

18.50

0

-90

No

RRMDD0464

570,974

58,487

1,103

DD

12.00

0

-90

No

7

Figure 4: Optimisation composite source drill holes ID locations.

Figure 5: Makuutu Central Zone metallurgical testwork sample locations tested in the 2019 testwork program and

reported to ASX on 18th February 2020.

  1. Elevation is not considered accurate. Recorded with handheld GPS

.***** ENDS *****

Authorised for release by Brett Dickson, Company Secretary.

For enquiries, contact:

Brett Dickson

+61 8 9481 2555

Competent Person Statements

The information in this announcement and that relates to metallurgy testwork is based on information reviewed by Mr Tim Harrison who is a director of Horizon Metallurgy Pty Ltd and a consultant to Ionic Rare Earths Limited. Mr Harrison is a Fellow of the AusIMM. Mr Harrison has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012. Mr Harrison consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this report that relates to previously reported Exploration Targets, Exploration and Metallurgical Results has been crossed-referenced in this report to the date that it was originally reported to ASX. Ionic Rare Earths Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcements.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Makuutu Rare Earths deposit was first released to the ASX on 10 March 2020 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au . Ionic Rare Earths Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

9

26 May 2020

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

Diamond Core Drilling

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

Drill core was collected from a core barrel and placed in appropriately marked core trays.

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

Down hole core run depths were measured and marked with core blocks. Core was

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

measured for core loss and core photography and geological logging completed.

These examples should not be taken as limiting the

Sample lengths were determined by geological boundaries with a maximum sample length

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

of 1 metre applied in clay zones and up to 2 metres in laterite zones where core recovery

sample representivity and the appropriate calibration

was occasionally low.

of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Where the core contained continuous lengths of soft clay a carving knife was used to cut

Material to the Public Report.

the core. When the core was too hard to knife cut it was cut using an electric core saw.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

Using either method core was initially cut in half then one half was further cut in half to give

done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

quarter core.

from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

Quarter core was submitted to ALS for chemical analysis using industry standard sample

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is

preparation and analytical techniques.

coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

Half core was collected for metallurgical testwork.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling techniques

  • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,

Diamond Core Drilling

Core size was HQ triple tube.

The core was not oriented (vertical)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

whether core is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

Diamond Drilling

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Core recovery was calculated by measuring actual core length versus drillers core run

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

lengths. Core recovery ranged from 70% to 100% and averaged 97%.

ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

No relationship exists between core recovery and grade.

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

All (100%) drill core has been geologically logged and core photographs taken.

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

Logging is qualitative with description of colour, weathering status, alteration, major and

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

minor rock types, texture, grain size and comments added where further observation is

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

made.

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

Additional non-geological qualitative logging includes comments for sample recovery,

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

humidity, and hardness for each logged interval.

Sub-

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

Diamond Drill Core

sampling

or all core taken.

Where the core contained continuous lengths of soft clay, a carving knife was used to cut

techniques

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

the core. When the core was too hard to knife cut it was cut using an electric core saw.

etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

and sample

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

preparation

Core was cut lengthways into uniform halves, then one half was again halved lengthways to

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

produce equal quarters of the original core.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

Sample lengths were determined by geological boundaries with a maximum sample length

samples.

of 1 metre applied in clay zones and up to 2 metres in laterite zones where core recovery

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

was occasionally low.

representative of the in situ material collected,

including for instance results for field

Geochemical Samples

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain

Geochemical samples used one quarter of the cut core per sampling interval.

size of the material being sampled.

Metallurgical Test Samples

11

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Metallurgical test samples were collected from half core of the entire sample interval corresponding with the geochemical samples. Each metallurgical sample interval was collected in numbered plastic bags, directly sealed to maintain moisture and physical condition and weighed. Metallurgical samples were numbered to correlate with the geochemical sample numbers.

All individual interval metallurgy samples were transported via airfreight to the ALS

Metallurgy laboratory in Perth for analysis with no further field preparation.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

Assay and Laboratory Procedures

assay data

assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether

The metallurgy testwork samples were analysed by ALS Metallurgy in Perth Australia (ISO

and

the technique is considered partial or total.

17025 accredited).

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

laboratory

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining

tests

The analysis was conducted on bottle rolled residues and liquors. Using recognised

the analysis including instrument make and model,

industry standard analysis technique for REE suite and associated elements. The

reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

derivation, etc.

techniques provide a total analysis for the elements of interest.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

Two analytical techniques were used as follows:

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

ALS code DZ4: Sodium peroxide fusion in a zirconium crucible to make a bead which is

then digested in HCl/H2O2 with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and their lower detection

limits (LDL) via this method were:

Element

LDL

Unit

Al

0.04

%

Ce

1

ppm

Dy

1

ppm

Er

1

ppm

Eu

1

ppm

12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Fe

0.02

%

Gd

4

ppm

Ho

0.4

ppm

La

1

ppm

Lu

0.4

ppm

Mg

0.04

%

Mn

100

ppm

Nd

1

ppm

Pr

0.4

ppm

Si

0.1

%

Sm

1

ppm

Tb

0.4

ppm

Tm

4

ppm

Y

2

ppm

Yb

1

ppm

ALS Code D3: 4 Acid digest with ICP-MS finish. Elements analysed and detection limits were:

Element

LDL

Unit

Ca

50

ppm

Cu

2

ppm

K

0.01

%

na

0.002

%

pb

5

ppm

Sc

2

ppm

13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

QAQC Metallurgy Test Samples

  • Analytical Standards and Blanks

CRM AMIS0275 and AMIS0276 and a quartz blank were included in residue analysis at a rate of 1:30 samples. The assay results for the standards were consistent with the certified levels of accuracy and precision and no bias is evident.

Metallurgical Testwork Procedures

Recovery testwork procedures were as follows:

  • Subsamples of the composites were used.
  • Samples were individually bottle rolled using the following criteria;

Process Parameter

Setpoint

Pulp Density

15% w/w

pH

5, 4, 3, 2 and 1

Lixiviant

Sodium Chloride, NaCl

Hydrochloric Acid, HCl

Lixiviant concentration

58gpl NaCl (~1.0M)

Contact time

14 days

Individual samples were subjected to multiple phases of filtering and pressing.

Pulp residues were repulp washed with DI water.

Head samples were assayed.

Resulting solid residues and liquors were separately analysed.

Recovery was determined by products method.

14

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Verification

The verification of significant intersections by either

No independent verification of significant intersection undertaken.

of sampling

independent or alternative company personnel.

No twinning of diamond core drill holes was undertaken.

and assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry

Sampling protocols for diamond core sampling and QAQC were documented and held on

procedures, data verification, data storage (physical

site by the responsible geologist. No procedures for data storage and management have

and electronic) protocols.

been compiled as yet.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

All field sampling data were collected in the field by hand and entered into Excel

spreadsheet.

Metallurgical testwork assay and physical data was received in digital format from the

laboratory in an Excel spreadsheet format. Data entry was reviewed and checked for

correctness by the Project Manager.

All assay data is received from the laboratory in element form is unadjusted for data entry.

The following calculations are used for compiling REE into their reporting and evaluation

groups in elemental form:

TREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd+Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y

HREE: Sm+Eu+Gd+Tb+Dy+Ho+Er+Tm+Yb+Lu+Y

LREE: La+Ce+Pr+Nd

CREE; Nd+Eu+Tb+Dy+Y

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

Drill hole collar locations for holes RRMDD001 to RRMDD041 were surveyed a relational

data points

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine

DGPS system. The general accuracy for x,y and z is +0.2m.

workings and other locations used in Mineral

Hole locations for RRMDD042 - RRMDD046 were surveyed using handheld GPS. The

Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

accuracy for this type of device is considered +5m in x and y coordinates however the

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

elevation component of coordinates is variable and z accuracy may be low using this type

of device.

Datum WGS84 Zone 36 North was used for location data collection and storage. This is the

appropriate datum for the project area. No grid transformations were applied to the data.

15

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

No downhole surveys were conducted. As all holes were vertical and shallow, the rig setup

was checked using a spirit level for horizontal and vertical orientation Any deviation will be

insignificant given the short lengths of the holes

Detailed topographic data was not sourced or used.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Drilling was conducted on a nominal 400m x 400m spacing based on statistical analysis of

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient

REE distribution from historic RAB drilling. Metallurgical testwork samples were collected

distribution

to establish the degree of geological and grade

from holes drilled on that spacing.

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

The Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate announced to the ASX on 10th March 2020 was

classifications applied.

47.3 Mt @ 910 ppm TREO at a cut-off grade of 500 ppm TREO-Ce2O3.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Based upon results from the Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Program, the formation of

composite 2 was formed using samples and intervals as outlined in Table 1 of the

announcement.

The head grade was in TREE form, not TREO, and recorded analysis averaged for 5

samples was as follows;

Element

REE

Oxide

REO

ppm

ppm

Ce

216

Ce2O3

253

Dy

23

Dy2O3

27

Er

13

Er2O3

15

Eu

5.8

Eu2O3

6.7

Gd

30

Gd2O3

35

Ho

4.3

Ho2O3

4.9

La

180

La2O3

212

Lu

1.6

Lu2O3

1.8

Nd

165

Nd2O3

192

Pr

43

Pr6O11

51

16

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sm

32

Sm2O3

37

Tb

3.8

Tb4O7

4.5

Tm

4.0

Tm2O3

4.6

Y

132

Y2O3

168

Yb

12

Yb2O3

13

Total (ppm)

866

Total (ppm)

1,026

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

The Makuutu mineralisation is interpreted to be in a flat lying weathered profile including

of data in

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

cover soil, lateritic caprock, clays transitioning to saprolite and saprock. Below the saprock

relation to

extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

are fresh shales, siltstones and mudstones. Pit mapping and diamond drilling indicate the

type.

geological

mineralised regolith to be generally horizontal

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and

structure

the orientation of key mineralised structures is

All drill holes are vertical which is appropriate for horizontal bedding and regolith profile.

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

After collection, all samples were transported by Company representatives to Entebbe

security

airport and dispatched via airfreight to Perth Australia. Samples were received by

Australian customs authorities in Perth within 48 hours of dispatch and were still contained

in the sealed shipment bags.

Samples were subsequently transported from Australian customs to ALS Perth via road

freight and inspected on arrival by a Company representative.

.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

No independent audits or reviews have been undertaken on sampling techniques or data.

reviews

techniques and data.

17

Disclaimer

Ionic Rare Earths Limited published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 02:52:00 UTC
