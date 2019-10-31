Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ionix Technology, Inc. : Announces Record High Revenue of Its Subsidiary Changchun Fangguan for First Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, today announced its subsidiary Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. ("Changchun Fangguan") reported unaudited revenue of $ 9.93 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020, an 79% increase from $ 5.55 million last quarter.

"The significant revenue increase of Changchun Fangguan was mainly attributed to the expansion of sales channels and our continuous investment in technology," said Mr. Jialin Liang, director of IINX and general manager of Changchun Fangguan. "In 2019, the domestic ETC road traffic intelligent equipment and the bank U shield display were upgraded, the market demand for display screens continued to grow. Thanks to our technical strength and high quality of products, Changchun Fangguan received more production orders than the industry average."

"Since the reorganization in January, the company has increased its investment in technology innovation. In the first half of 2019, we invested over $ 302,000 in research and development. As of October 11, 2019, Changchun Fangguan received five new patents from the National Intellectual Property Administration in the photoelectric display field this year," Mr. Liang continued.

"The impressive performance of Changchun Fangguan in the first quarter laid a good foundation for our business development in the fiscal year 2020. We are confident that we have the right strategy and the right team to continue to drive growth and build shareholder value," said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman of Ionix Technology.

Patent Information:

  • A convenient and fast cross-platform mobile online banking payment communication device, CN209028609U;
  • Liquid crystal display module with heat dissipation function structure, CN209281109U;
  • Liquid crystal display package module, CN209281110U;
  • Anti-shock and anti-vibration liquid crystal display, CN209281111U;
  • Mobile payment device supporting multiple operating system platforms through audio interface, CN209489028U

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has five operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing,  and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing,  and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:
Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: iinx@dgipl.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionix-technology-inc-announces-record-high-revenue-of-its-subsidiary-changchun-fangguan-for-first-quarter-2020-300948820.html

SOURCE Ionix Technology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Thomson Reuters operating profit tops Wall Street estimates
RE
12:43pENCANA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:43pWILLIAMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:43pPEPTONIC MEDICAL : VagiVital® to be launched in Hong Kong
PU
12:43pGALMED PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present New Data on Aramchol Effect on Glucose Metabolism, MoA and Clinical Results at AASLD 2019
PU
12:42pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results (3Q19 Fin Sched)
PU
12:42pAPPLE : Filing 10-K
PU
12:42pCHINA JINMAO : Unaudited key financial data of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company for the nine months ended 30 september 2019
PU
12:42pTHALES : New Thales technology on London's Docklands Light Railway helps improve journeys of 122 million passengers
PU
12:42pAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Extends Workforce Management Market Leadership with ADP Compliance On Demand to Help Businesses Meet the Challenges of Overtime and Other Rule Changes
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group