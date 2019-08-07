Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ionix Technology, Inc. : to Present at Corpstarter Star Show 2019 on Aug 16, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:21am EDT

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, today announced that the company's management is scheduled to present at the Corpstarter Star Show 2019 on Aug 16, 2019 at the Rockefeller Center, New York, NY.

The Company will be presenting at 02:00 PM ET on August 16th, 2019. The presentation will provide an overview of the company's business model, financial highlights and growth strategy. IINX will also conduct a Q&A section at the show.

About CorpStarter Star Show

Praised by many of its attendees as "the most memorable road show event", CorpStarter Star Show is a signature annual event organized by CorpStarter and its parent company Dragon Gate Investment Partners. First started in 2013, the New York City-based CorpStarter Star Show is curated to provide the rising companies the access to funding opportunities, media exposures, market awareness, and partnerships. Past speakers of CorpStarter includes Joseph Lubin, Yoshua Bengio and other industry leaders. For information about CorpStarter, please visit: http://www.corpstarter.org/

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has four operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, producing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, manufacturing and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the production of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Changchun Fangguan and Shenzhen Baileqi as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: iinx@dgipl.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionix-technology-inc-to-present-at-corpstarter-star-show-2019-on-aug-16-2019-300896506.html

SOURCE Ionix Technology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:35aACUSHNET : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
08:35aMDC PARTNERS : Reports Results For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
PU
08:35aPIRAMAL GLASS CEYLON : closes 1Q with revenue of Rs. 1.58 b
AQ
08:35aSONY : Beko and Sony celebrate ICC World Cup 2019 with Kiss 96.9
AQ
08:35aEXPOLANKA : posts steady Q1 revenue and profit growth
AQ
08:35a458 ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS IN THE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICE MARKET : An OPEN MINDS Analysis
GL
08:34aANI PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:34aSTAAR SURGICAL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:34aPHUNWARE : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results and Provide a Business Update on Tuesday, August 13, 2019
BU
08:34aCUTTING EDGE HEALTHCARE : Launches Disposable Incontinence Company
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group