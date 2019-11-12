Log in
Iowa Ag and Biofuels Groups Issue RFS Call to Action: Farmers, Consumers Should Speak up to EPA

11/12/2019 | 11:05am EST

- Iowa agricultural and biofuels groups are encouraging Iowa farmers and consumers to make their voices heard by submitting comments on EPA's recently proposed rule that was supposed to protect the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) from refinery exemptions.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Biodiesel Board and Iowa Renewable Fuels Association issued the following statement:

'It is up to all of us to make it loud and clear that EPA's proposed rule fails to follow through on President Trump's commitment to protect the RFS, and that it won't reopen a single one of the biofuels plants shut down across the country. There are only a few weeks left to make your voice heard. We urge all Iowans to join the fight and let EPA know it must make this right and ensure the final rule truly protects the RFS. Thousands of jobs hang in the balance in Iowa and beyond, including family farmers already facing headwinds from multiple directions. Iowans must stand up for this critical state industry.'

Agricultural and biofuels groups have created multiple portals to make it easy for farmers and consumers to share their comments from now until November 26.

Sign the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association's letter telling EPA to stick to the deal here: https://iowarfa.org/sticktothedeal/

Tell EPA how waivers hurt corn farmers by checking out Iowa Corn's take action portal: https://www.iowacorn.org/take-action-on-corn-issues/

Let EPA know that RFS exemptions are hurting biodiesel and soybean producers: https://www.votervoice.net/NBB/campaigns/68966/respond

The deal President Trump announced on October 4th was designed to stop demand destruction caused by EPA's granting of small refinery exemptions (SREs) from the RFS. Industry leaders were told EPA would reallocate those exemptions based on a three-year average of previous actual exemptions. However, a proposal released by EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler days later makes the method of accounting for lost gallons arbitrary, allowing EPA to continue deflating the RFS to refiners' advantage.

For More Information:

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager, bsnyder@iowacorn.org, 515-225-9242

Disclaimer

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 16:04:03 UTC
