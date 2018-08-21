Iowa Corn Growers Association : Completes Longstanding Sponsorship of the 300

Iowa Corn announced today they will not renew their title sponsorship of the Verizon IndyCar Series Iowa Corn 300 race at Iowa Speedway beginning in 2019 to focus on new corn demand opportunities.

'Nationally, we've had the 2nd longest run as a sponsor with INDYCAR and it's been a great way to promote the power and performance of ethanol,' said Iowa Corn Promotion Board President Duane Aistrope, a farmer from Randolph. 'Iowa Speedway has been a tremendous partner over the years. The commitment of the staff and management team went above and beyond to provide us a platform to share our story as farmers and showcase ethanol and agriculture. It's been great to see the race grow in notoriety throughout the years and we thank Iowa Speedway for a great run.'

The partnership between Iowa Corn, INDYCAR and Iowa Speedway began at the first race in 2007 and was the second-longest entitlement sponsorship in INDYCAR racing. The alliance allowed for a wide array of topics to be addressed on a local, national and international stage through INDYCAR racing events at Iowa Speedway.

'Iowa Corn has been a great partner for Iowa Speedway from the beginning. INDYCAR was the first sanctioning body to use ethanol and to promote a major race at Iowa Speedway in 2007 and Iowa Corn immediately saw the mutual benefits and became a part of our family,' said Iowa Speedway President David Hyatt. 'The success of our Verizon IndyCar Series race is a testament to our 12-year relationship with Iowa Corn and our loyal race fans in Iowa.

'Simultaneously, it has been thrilling to watch the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Iowa Corn Promotion Board build the Iowa Corn brand with a creative and effective sponsorship campaign through Iowa Speedway. Along the way Iowa Corn become a mainstay in INDYCAR racing, holding a significant presence in the sport for 12 years. We are enormously thankful to them for their support and enthusiasm over the years.'

Today, the Iowa Corn 300 boasts an impressive number of followers with more than 3 million television viewers and over 4 billion digital impressions. The race has generated awareness of ethanol and shared the benefits of supporting corn farmers by fueling up like the pros with homegrown ethanol.

'It was a tough decision made by both the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and the Iowa Corn Growers Association farmer-leaders who felt it was time to explore new avenues to build new demand and uses for our corn crop,' explained Aistrope. He shared that the race has helped Iowa Corn address many key issues over the years including the importance of ethanol as a key product in our nation's fuel supply, facts of how farmers grow both food and fuel, the value of trade and exports, and to bring consumer awareness to the more than 4,000 products made from corn.

About Iowa Speedway

Iowa Speedway, The Fastest Short Track on the Planet, is a state-of-the-art 7/8-mile asphalt paved tri-oval race track and motorsports facility located in Newton, Iowa. Our 2019 schedule includes three exciting race weekends: June 15-16 (Gander Outdoors Truck Series Iowa 200 and NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250), July 19-20 (ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150 and Verizon IndyCar Series 300) and July 26-27 (NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey's General Store 150 and NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250). For tickets, call 1.866.787.8946. To learn more, visit www.IowaSpeedway.com, 'like' us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Iowa Corn

The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is an 8,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.

