Iowa Corn Growers Association : Continued Disappointment in the EPA to Uphold the RFS

The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is calling on President Trump to stand behind the 10th Circuit Court ruling and stand behind corn farmers and biofuel producers. If the Court ruling gets appealed, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will continue to abuse the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) by allowing Small Refinery Exemptions (SRE) be granted to oil refiners that are not in hardship and slash corn demand for renewable fuels.

Back in 2002, ICGA along with fellow corn states and the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) worked with former President Bush to pass the best renewable fuels policy for drivers, air quality and farmers. Oil refiners were given timelines to increase ethanol use in fuel blends and upgrade facilities. They refused. Currently, they continue to manipulate the Administration when even the courts rule that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is not following the law.

'If EPA appeals this case, the EPA is not doing their job or following their mission to protect human and environmental health. Instead the EPA is involved in politics and their decision not to follow the Court's direction to implement the RFS law as intended and allow oil companies to abuse the use of RFS waivers. The abuse will allow less renewable fuels that are proven to have benefits to human health and our environment,' says ICGA President Jim Greif and farmer from Monticello, Iowa. 'Ethanol is a renewable fuel that is clean burning and homegrown. In addition, the RFS provides market access for corn farmers and the ethanol industry to provide just ten and up to fifteen percent of the fuel supply in the U.S. To say we are frustrated and disappointed is an understatement. As we prepare for spring planting and a new growing season, we need market assurances and access rather than the continued fight we are faced with and having to defend the law and Court's decision to follow the RFS.'

