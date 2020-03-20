Log in
Iowa Corn Growers Association : Emergency Proclamation Helps Corn Farmers Continue to Feed and Fuel the Country

03/20/2020 | 08:25pm EDT

Today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a State of Public Health Emergency Proclamation granting a temporary weight limit exemption and extension of hours for trucks operating on Iowa roads transporting corn and 'agricultural supplies and commodities, including but not limited to, livestock, raw milk and crop supplies,' during the global COVID-19 outbreak. This allows for trucks to haul 12.5% per axle (up to 90,000 pounds).

'On behalf of Iowa's farmers, we extend a big thanks to Governor Reynolds for this proclamation as it provides tremendous help to farmers during this time of uncertainty as we work to get food and fuel across our state as well as the global system,' said Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) President Jim Greif, a farmer from Monticello.

Overweight trucks cannot haul on the interstate, exceed maximum axel weight, and must comply with all posted limits on roads and bridges. The proclamation will be effective starting immediately and lasts until April 16, 2020, at 11:59 pm. The proclamation directs the Iowa Department of Transportation to monitor the operation of the proclamation and assure the public's safety by facilitating the movement of the trucks involved.  

For More Information:

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager, bsnyder@iowacorn.org, 515-225-9242

Disclaimer

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 00:24:02 UTC
