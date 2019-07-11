Log in
Iowa Corn Growers Association : Farmers Encouraged to Vote in Corn Checkoff Director Elections on July 16

07/11/2019

WHAT: The Iowa Corn Promotion Board ® (ICPB) will hold elections in Crop Reporting Districts 2, 3, 5 and 7. Iowa corn farmers elect their peers to serve on the Board of Directors of ICPB to oversee the investment of funds generated by the Iowa corn checkoff program. The board's primary priorities and responsibilities include domestic and foreign market development, research of new and value-added corn uses and education on corn and the farmers who grow it.

WHERE: Crop Reporting Districts 2, 3, 5 and 7 can vote during business hours at their local county ISU extension office for representation on the Iowa Corn Promotion Board for a 3-year term. Anyone who has produced and marketed 250 bushels of corn or more in Iowa in the previous marketing year is eligible to vote in the election.

WHEN: July 16, 2019

Results of the election are announced publicly July 19.

Current candidates are as follows:

USDA Crop Reporting District 2 (Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright Counties)

  • Monica Lursen, Butler County
  • Jerry Maier, Wright County
  • Kevin Pope, Cerro Gordo County

USDA Crop Reporting District 3 (Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek Counties)

  • Jim Fitkin, Black Hawk County
  • Derek Taylor, Winneshiek County

USDA Crop Reporting District 5 (Boone, Dallas, Grundy Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Marshall, Marion, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, Tama, Warren and Webster Counties)

  • Mark Kenney, Polk County
  • Rod Pierce, Dallas County

USDA Crop Reporting District 7 (Adair, Adams, Cass, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Taylor Counties)

  • Ralph Lents, Adair County
  • Jeff Thomsen, Cass County

For More Information:

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager, bsnyder@iowacorn.org, 515-225-9242

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 18:29:05 UTC
