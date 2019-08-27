Iowa Corn Growers Association : Farmers Fed Up with Broken Promises

Today, at the Iowa Corn Growers Association's (ICGA) Annual Grassroots Summit ICGA delegates and members rallied to express their anger and are calling for the Trump Administration to make it right by following the law and upholding the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

President Trump's promises on the future of ethanol were broken with the approval of 31 unjustified refinery waivers as it kills the demand for corn, and Iowa corn farmers are fed up. On top of the RFS not being upheld, trade wars and uncertain weather from Mother Nature, farmers are seeing the value of their crop continue to fall as harvest approaches. Farmers cannot take any more financial hits because their livelihoods and futures depend on it.

'Agriculture is in one hell of a bad situation right now. The government put us in this situation, and they need to help us get out of it,' stated Vic Miller a corn farmer from Fayette County. 'It's time for President Trump to make rural America and the RFS great again. He made promises to American farmers and now it's time for him to keep them.'

Stand with us and stand up for your farm and family by telling the Trump Administration to stop gutting the RFS and to make it right for corn farmers. We need a solution for the sake of rural America. Click here to submit a letter to the President. Submit your comments before the August 30 deadline.

For More Information:

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager, bsnyder@iowacorn.org, 515-225-9242