Iowa Corn Growers Association : Hawkeyes Walk Away with 2018 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Football Game Victory

A Win for the University of Iowa and Iowa's Corn Farmers

The 2018 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series™ football game proved to be another exciting match-up between the Iowa and Iowa State football teams. Iowa's corn farmers presented the Hawkeyes with the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk trophy after they defeated the Cyclones with a 13-3 win in front of a packed crowd at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board proudly partner with Learfield on behalf of both Iowa State University and the University of Iowa Athletic Departments for the title sponsorship of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series™. 2018 marks the eighth year Iowa Corn has sponsored the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series which tracks the head-to-head match-ups between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes with each victory earning points toward the overall series championship. The Series showcases how Iowa corn farmers impact our daily lives. Iowa corn farmers fuel our economy every day with the food we eat and when we fill up with homegrown ethanol.

'The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series is a great way to promote Iowa Corn and our industry because about 70 percent of Iowans tune in and are engaged during the game so it's a great way to talk about corn and farming,' said Iowa Corn Promotion Board President Wayne Humphreys, a farmer from Columbus Junction. 'The Iowa Corn Promotion Board ICPB represents thousands of Iowa farmers to create an economic climate in which the Iowa corn industry will be successful through market development, research for new uses and educating the public about corn in all forms. We use events like this to bring awareness to our industry.'

This sponsorship provides a platform for farmers to tell Iowans about the essential role that corn plays in our state's economy, for feed, food, and fuel. Iowa Corn developed the CORN: IT'S EVERYTHING campaign to inform consumers about all the amazing corn and corn products are used to make more than 4,000 products - everything from bacon cheeseburgers at your tailgate, to soap and lipstick, fireworks and even ethanol fuel for your vehicle! It all contains corn and is grown by farmers in our great state.

The day began with an Iowa Corn Grower Association (ICGA) VIP tailgate where members enjoyed the corn-fed tailgate. The highly-interactive Iowa Corn Mobile Education trailer turned out to be a fan favorite. The 40-foot state-of-the-art mobile display brings to life Iowa Corn's successful 'CORN: IT'S EVERYTHING' campaign taking visitors on a multi-media journey showing how Iowa Corn farmers conserve their land while growing corn that's used for food, feed, fuel and the 4,000 other products made from you guessed it, corn.

To track the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series and events, go to www.iowacorn.org/cyhawk. Click here to download and use photos and video to use in your coverage.

An industry leader for more than four decades, Learfield has a deep presence in the college athletics landscape nationwide. It manages the multimedia and sponsorship rights for nearly 130 collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas, and supports athletic departments at all competitive levels as title sponsor of the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup. The company's locally based Cyclone Sports Properties and Hawkeye Sports Properties teams are dedicated to representing Iowa State and Iowa respectively. Learfield also provides its collegiate partners access to professional concessions and ticket sales; branding, licensing and trademark consulting; digital and social platform expertise; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue and technology systems through its affiliated companies.

The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB), works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a 7,500-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.

