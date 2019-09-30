Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iowa Corn Growers Association : ICGA Announces 60-Day Harvest Weight Proclamation Starting Tomorrow, October 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

During harvest to support the haul of this year's crop, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed today a proclamation granting a temporary 60-day weight limit exemption for trucks operating on Iowa roads. The proclamation will be effective as of Tuesday, October 1. The 2019 Harvest Weight Proclamation specifically increases the weight allowable for shipment of corn, soybeans, hay, straw, and stover, by 12.5 percent per axle (up to a maximum of 90,000 pounds) without the need for an oversize/overweight permit.

The 2019 proclamation again applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, excluding the federal interstate system. Trucks cannot exceed the truck's regular maximum by more than 12.5 percent per axle and must obey the posted limits on all roads and bridges.

'On behalf of Iowa's farmers, we extend a big thanks to Governor Reynolds for approval of this proclamation as it provides tremendous help to us as we work to efficiently transport this year's crop,' said Iowa Corn Growers Association President Jim Greif, a farmer from Monticello. 'Governor Reynolds made the decision to grant the petition as requested by Iowa Corn, it is not a right by law.'

ICGA made the request to Governor Reynolds in August and worked with the Governor's office to ensure the proclamation moved forward to benefit Iowa's farmers in time for harvest. The proclamation directs the Iowa Department of Transportation to monitor the operation of the proclamation and assure the public's safety by facilitating the movement of the trucks involved. Farmers who are transporting grain are also required to follow their vehicle safety standards on axle weights.

The exemption will be granted for 60 days beginning October 1, 2019.

For More Information:

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager, bsnyder@iowacorn.org, 515-225-9242

Disclaimer

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58pTHOMAS COOK CUSTOMERS MAY FACE TWO-MONTH DELAY FOR REFUNDS : watchdog
RE
03:58pEGYPT OPERATOR OWED $7.7 MILLION BY THOMAS COOK : chairman
RE
03:58pCONSUMER EXPENDITURES FOR THE ATLANTA METROPOLITAN AREA : 2017–18
PU
03:58pCONSUMER EXPENDITURES FOR THE MIAMI METROPOLITAN AREA : 2017–18
PU
03:58pCONSUMER EXPENDITURES FOR THE TAMPA METROPOLITAN AREA : 2017–18
PU
03:58pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — August 2019
PU
03:57pThird quarter could mark turning point in U.S. profit cycle
RE
03:52pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Note Yield Logs Biggest Monthly Increase Since Last September
DJ
03:34pCURRENCIES : There Was No Stopping The Rising U.S. Dollar In 3rd Quarter
DJ
03:33pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Groups Ask EPA for More Hemp Crop Protection
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
2NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil falls, Brent posts biggest quarterly drop this year on demand fears
4TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Forever 21, VW, Credit Suisse, Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group