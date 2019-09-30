Iowa Corn Growers Association : ICGA Announces 60-Day Harvest Weight Proclamation Starting Tomorrow, October 1

During harvest to support the haul of this year's crop, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed today a proclamation granting a temporary 60-day weight limit exemption for trucks operating on Iowa roads. The proclamation will be effective as of Tuesday, October 1. The 2019 Harvest Weight Proclamation specifically increases the weight allowable for shipment of corn, soybeans, hay, straw, and stover, by 12.5 percent per axle (up to a maximum of 90,000 pounds) without the need for an oversize/overweight permit.

The 2019 proclamation again applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, excluding the federal interstate system. Trucks cannot exceed the truck's regular maximum by more than 12.5 percent per axle and must obey the posted limits on all roads and bridges.

'On behalf of Iowa's farmers, we extend a big thanks to Governor Reynolds for approval of this proclamation as it provides tremendous help to us as we work to efficiently transport this year's crop,' said Iowa Corn Growers Association President Jim Greif, a farmer from Monticello. 'Governor Reynolds made the decision to grant the petition as requested by Iowa Corn, it is not a right by law.'

ICGA made the request to Governor Reynolds in August and worked with the Governor's office to ensure the proclamation moved forward to benefit Iowa's farmers in time for harvest. The proclamation directs the Iowa Department of Transportation to monitor the operation of the proclamation and assure the public's safety by facilitating the movement of the trucks involved. Farmers who are transporting grain are also required to follow their vehicle safety standards on axle weights.

The exemption will be granted for 60 days beginning October 1, 2019.

For More Information:

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager, bsnyder@iowacorn.org, 515-225-9242