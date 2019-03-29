Iowa Corn Growers Association : ICGA Leaders Raise Concerns Over Proposed Rule at EPA Hearing

Iowa Corn Growers Association® (ICGA) President Curt Mether and ICGA At-Large Director Bob Hemesath testified to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the importance and impact of finalizing the proposed E15 RVP rule released earlier this month. The proposal would allow for year-round E15 sales; however, it also raises many concerns for farmers and ethanol blending due to a few renewable identification number (RIN) reform proposals within the proposed rule.

In Mether's testimony he noted, 'We support using the proposed substantially similar determination for equitable RVP treatment of E15.' He also emphasized that, 'EPA needs to finalize the proposed RVP rule by June 1 because the current landscape is causing needless confusion for consumers and retailers and limiting greater ethanol sales through increased E15 availability.'

Hemesath added, 'Programs and initiatives that help put in place biofuels pumps and tanks have some serious momentum, and that momentum has been multiplied on the heels of this proposal to ensure E15 is now available year-round to motorists around the country.'

However, both farmer leaders cautioned the EPA on the RIN reform proposals, with Mether stating, 'When it comes to the RIN reform proposals within this proposed rulemaking, we ask that EPA ensure changes to the RIN market are fair to those who are actually blending biofuels. The current proposal seems to tip the scales in favor of those who choose not to blend biofuels, instead of incentivizing those who blend biofuels and actually further the goals of the RFS.'

ICGA and its members will continue to engage with the EPA and our elected leaders on this proposed rule to finalize equitable RVP treatment for E15 by June 1. ICGA encourages farmers and ethanol supporters to join us to lift the outdated restrictions on E15 to ensure this proposal continues to enhance ethanol blending opportunities by submitting a comment to the EPA and supporting E15 year- around here. The EPA is accepting comments on the proposed rule until April 29.

E15 is a fuel blend containing 15 percent ethanol and is approved for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles, making up roughly 90 percent of the vehicles on the road today. Currently, outdated Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) regulations force fuel retailers to restrict sales of E15 to flex fuel vehicles (FFV) only from June 1 to September 15, the peak driving season. Today's EPA hearing allows ICGA to speak and inform the public about the importance of year-round sales of E15.

