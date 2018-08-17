Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iowa Corn Growers Association : ICGA Recognizes Members Receiving the 2018 Iowa Farm Environmental Leaders Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:11am CEST

Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) congratulates 19 members and their families who received the 2018 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award during a ceremony held at the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday. This award is a joint effort between Governor Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Gregg, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It was created to identify farmers who are committed to water quality and soil health. Each recipient has demonstrated excellent voluntary efforts to help keep Iowa's water clean and our soils healthy. Those selected from ICGA membership are as follows:

Mark & Dee Batchelder, Appanoose, Lucas & Wayne Counties

Gary & Wanda Bates, Keokuk County
Larry & Bunny Buss, Harrison County
Eric & JenniferCherne, Clayton and Delaware Counties
Steve Copenhaver, Buchanan County
Dale Dontje & family, Winnebago County
Don & Barb Eekhoff, Hancock County
Mark & Justin Fraise, Lee County
Roger & Kathleen Hawkins, Sioux and Plymouth Counties
Tom Howell, Louisa County
Maurice and Pam Johnson, Floyd and Mitchell Counties
Dale & Lois Kraft, Wright County
Jerry McBride, Ida and Woodbury Counties
Schmitt Family Farm, Dubuque County
Jeremy Sieren, Keokuk and Wapello Counties
Dennis & Debbie Sloth, Wright and Grundy Counties
John Sobotka, Pocahontas County
Thomas J. Vincent, Dallas County
Len Youngblut, Black Hawk and Tama Counties

This is just one of many examples of how ICGA members are leading the way on Iowa's water quality efforts. ICGA also offers its members a monthly Stewardship Advocate e-newsletter to help them stay up-to-date with news and events related to their farms. The program features monthly updates from Iowa Corn Sustainable Program Manager, Ben Gleason, and other experts on the topics of soil health, conservation and water quality. Go to, www.iowacorn.org/water for more information.

###

The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB), works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a 8,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.

Tagged As:conservation, water quality, Iowa State Fair,

Disclaimer

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 23:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aUNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND : New treatment for iron overload on trial
PU
02:01aMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Roadwork Planned for Routes in Lewis County
PU
01:57aEXCLUSIVE : OxyContin maker Purdue taps financial restructuring adviser - sources
RE
01:46aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : New Dairy Revenue Protection Program Available
PU
01:21aLONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE : & Foster’s Leisure World Plaza Office to Host Food Drive
PU
01:11aCanada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
RE
01:11aIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : ICGA Recognizes Members Receiving the 2018 Iowa Farm Environmental Leaders Award
PU
01:06aNvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
RE
12:36aGREAT PLAINS MANUFACTURING : releases new peanut planter meter
PU
12:36aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : ‘Journal Tribune’ publishes timely article by nursing faculty Donna Hyde on older adults and summer heat
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
3TESLA : TESLA : sues Ontario over canceled electric vehicle rebate
4Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
5AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP : Announces August 2018 U.S. D..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.