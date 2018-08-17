Iowa Corn Growers Association : ICGA Recognizes Members Receiving the 2018 Iowa Farm Environmental Leaders Award

Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) congratulates 19 members and their families who received the 2018 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award during a ceremony held at the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday. This award is a joint effort between Governor Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Gregg, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It was created to identify farmers who are committed to water quality and soil health. Each recipient has demonstrated excellent voluntary efforts to help keep Iowa's water clean and our soils healthy. Those selected from ICGA membership are as follows:
Mark & Dee Batchelder, Appanoose, Lucas & Wayne Counties
Gary & Wanda Bates, Keokuk County
Larry & Bunny Buss, Harrison County
Eric & JenniferCherne, Clayton and Delaware Counties
Steve Copenhaver, Buchanan County
Dale Dontje & family, Winnebago County
Don & Barb Eekhoff, Hancock County
Mark & Justin Fraise, Lee County
Roger & Kathleen Hawkins, Sioux and Plymouth Counties
Tom Howell, Louisa County
Maurice and Pam Johnson, Floyd and Mitchell Counties
Dale & Lois Kraft, Wright County
Jerry McBride, Ida and Woodbury Counties
Schmitt Family Farm, Dubuque County
Jeremy Sieren, Keokuk and Wapello Counties
Dennis & Debbie Sloth, Wright and Grundy Counties
John Sobotka, Pocahontas County
Thomas J. Vincent, Dallas County
Len Youngblut, Black Hawk and Tama Counties
This is just one of many examples of how ICGA members are leading the way on Iowa's water quality efforts. ICGA also offers its members a monthly Stewardship Advocate e-newsletter to help them stay up-to-date with news and events related to their farms. The program features monthly updates from Iowa Corn Sustainable Program Manager, Ben Gleason, and other experts on the topics of soil health, conservation and water quality. Go to, www.iowacorn.org/water for more information.
The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB), works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a 8,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.
