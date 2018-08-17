Iowa Corn Growers Association : ICGA Recognizes Members Receiving the 2018 Iowa Farm Environmental Leaders Award

Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) congratulates 19 members and their families who received the 2018 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award during a ceremony held at the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday. This award is a joint effort between Governor Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Gregg, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It was created to identify farmers who are committed to water quality and soil health. Each recipient has demonstrated excellent voluntary efforts to help keep Iowa's water clean and our soils healthy. Those selected from ICGA membership are as follows:

Mark & Dee Batchelder, Appanoose, Lucas & Wayne Counties

Gary & Wanda Bates, Keokuk County

Larry & Bunny Buss, Harrison County

Eric & JenniferCherne, Clayton and Delaware Counties

Steve Copenhaver, Buchanan County

Dale Dontje & family, Winnebago County

Don & Barb Eekhoff, Hancock County

Mark & Justin Fraise, Lee County

Roger & Kathleen Hawkins, Sioux and Plymouth Counties

Tom Howell, Louisa County

Maurice and Pam Johnson, Floyd and Mitchell Counties

Dale & Lois Kraft, Wright County

Jerry McBride, Ida and Woodbury Counties

Schmitt Family Farm, Dubuque County

Jeremy Sieren, Keokuk and Wapello Counties

Dennis & Debbie Sloth, Wright and Grundy Counties

John Sobotka, Pocahontas County

Thomas J. Vincent, Dallas County

Len Youngblut, Black Hawk and Tama Counties

This is just one of many examples of how ICGA members are leading the way on Iowa's water quality efforts. ICGA also offers its members a monthly Stewardship Advocate e-newsletter to help them stay up-to-date with news and events related to their farms. The program features monthly updates from Iowa Corn Sustainable Program Manager, Ben Gleason, and other experts on the topics of soil health, conservation and water quality. Go to, www.iowacorn.org/water for more information.

The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB), works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a 8,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.

