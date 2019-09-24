Iowa Corn Growers Association : ICPB Director Hosts Japanese Feed Grain Team

JOHNSTON, Iowa - September 24, 2019 - The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) along with the U.S. Grains Council hosted a group of Japanese Feed Grain professionals in Iowa last week. During their visit, the group learned about U.S. corn, co-products and ethanol firsthand by touring and meeting with U.S. suppliers and exporters. On Monday, the team toured Iowa Corn Promotion Board Director Rod Pierce's farm in Woodward, Iowa.

'It was a great experience to host the Japanese trade team on my farm. The team was eager to learn about my operation,' said ICPB Director Rod Pierce. 'Iowa Corn values the relationship with Japan as it is vital market for corn in all forms.'

While in Iowa on Monday, the team toured the Bayer Learning Center in Huxley to learn about the latest research in seed technology. They later departed for Landus Cooperative in Boone to learn about grain handling and storage and finished their day at the Pierce farm. Pierce raises corn and soybeans on his fourth-generation farm. After their time in Iowa, the team traveled to Nebraska and Washington.

'Prospective corn buyers from any country want to experience every point in the value chain. That's why the Council strives to bring buyers together with sellers to facilitate trade around the world,' said U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Ryan LeGrand. 'Japan has been a longstanding trading partner with the U.S. and is our second largest buyer of grains in all forms. We are excited to educate these newer, less-experienced Japanese feed corn millers, showcase major production facilities and farms in our country and demonstrate just how proud we are of the corn quality in the U.S., so we can continue to cement these relationships for U.S. farmers and Japanese end-users for years to come.'

Iowa Corn Promotion Board invests checkoff dollars in the U.S. Grain Council, a private, non-profit organization working to develop exports in more than 50 countries from 10 worldwide offices and its Washington, D.C. headquarters.

The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB), works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.

The U.S. Grains Council develops export markets for U.S. barley, corn, sorghum and related products including ethanol and distiller's dried grains with solubles (DDGS). The Council believes exports are vital to global economic development and to U.S. agriculture's profitability. Founded in 1960, the Council is a private, non-profit corporation with 10 international offices and programs in more than 50 countries. Its unique membership includes producer organizations and agribusinesses with a common interest in developing export markets. See more at www.grains.org.

