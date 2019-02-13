Log in
Iowa Corn Growers Association : Morningside Crop Fair

02/13/2019

In the tradition of providing farmers the latest industry insights, the Iowa Corn District 4 Committee along with the Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) will host 'Tools for the Future' crop fair in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Tuesday, February 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

'The crop fairs give Iowa corn farmers access to information they might not get elsewhere,' explained Larry Buss, an ICPB director and farmer from Logan who chairs the Iowa Corn Grassroots Network, Membership & Checkoff (GNMC) Committee. 'Crop fairs are customized to include topics that fit each region of the state, with opportunities for farmer-to-farmer learning and a chance to interact with subject area experts on a variety of topics including legislative policy, water quality, market development and risk management.'

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided at noon to attendees.

9 a.m. Iowa DOT Rules and Regulations that Affect Your Farming
Sargent Kevin Killpack, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement

10 a.m. Policy, Farm Bill and Trade
Kevin Studer, Iowa Corn Federal Policy Advisor

11 a.m. Effective Phosphorus, Potassium and Lime Management with Low Crop Prices
Antonio Mallarino, Professor, ISU Nutrient Management and Research Extension

RSVPs are appreciated by February 5 to Janelle Kracht by calling 515-229-9980 or email jkracht@iowacorn.org.

'Through the power of your membership we are able to advocate at both the state and federal level for issues which directly impact your bottom-line. If you are not an ICGA member, I encourage you to join us today to have your seat at the table and get engaged on issues impacting your farm,' said GNMC Committee Vice Chair Roger Wuthrich, an ICGA director and a farmer from Bloomfield. You may join at the crop fair or at iowacorn.org/join.

Crop fair sponsors include Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Corn District 4 Committee, Harrison/ Crawford Corn Growers, Midstates Bank, Missouri Valley Insurance, King Agri Sales, and Performance Ag Services.

For More Information:

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager, bsnyder@iowacorn.org, 515-225-9242

Disclaimer

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 23:21:00 UTC
