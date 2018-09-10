Iowa Corn Growers Association : PAC Announces Candidate Endorsements

The Iowa Corn Growers Association's (ICGA) Political Action Committee (PAC) today endorsed 74 candidates for the 2018 election cycle. Established with the bipartisan support of Iowa's corn farmers more than a decade ago, the ICGA PAC ensures members have a voice and a seat at the table on issues impacting Iowa's farmers.

'Having a Political Action Committee is an important and necessary tool in the political process,' said Iowa Corn Growers Association PAC Chair Bob Hemesath, a farmer from Decorah. 'Policy changes can make or break our farm businesses. The ICGA PAC endorsements provide our members with another way to educate and influence policy decisions made at the state and federal level. The voluntary ICGA PAC is an essential tool to support political leaders who have demonstrated their support for Iowa Corn Growers Association's policy priorities.'

The ICGA PAC Committee is bipartisan and includes farmer-members appointed by the ICGA President. They objectively evaluate all candidates regardless of their party affiliation, on ICGA policy only. The PAC Committee reviews candidate responses to an ICGA issue survey and their voting record on ICGA's policy priorities, such as conservation and water quality funding, ethanol, farm bill, taxes, trade, transportation, research, and value-added agriculture, including livestock.

The success of ICGA's legislative policy efforts hinges on a bipartisan approach to achieving its policy objectives, bringing both sides together for the best interest of Iowa's corn farmers. The priorities of ICGA serve as the only criteria the PAC uses to make candidate endorsements. The committee is recognized and respected for its bipartisan approach to achieving the policy objectives of Iowa corn growers by supporting lawmakers who work to implement ICGA member priorities.

Endorsements for the 2018 federal election cycle include the following (in alphabetical order):

U.S. House of Representatives

Rod Blum, Steve King, Dave Loebsack, David Young

Iowa Governor

Kim Reynolds

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

Mike Naig

Iowa Senate

Rick Bertrand, Joe Bolkcom, Tod Bowman, Jim Carlin, William A. Dotzler Jr., Robert Hogg, Kevin Kinney, Tim Kraayenbrink, Jim Lykam, Zach Nunn, Amanda Ragan, Jason Schultz, Tom Shipley, Roby Smith, Annette Sweeney, Jack Whitver

Iowa House of Representatives

Rob Bacon, Terry Baxter, Bruce Bearinger, Michael Bergan, Brian Best, Jane Bloomingdale, Jacob Bossman, Wes Breckenridge, Gary Carlson, Dennis M. Cohoon , Peter Cownie, Dave Deyoe, Cecil Dolecheck, Dean Fisher, John Forbes, Joel Fry, Tedd Gassman, Pat Grassley, Chris Hagenow, Chris Hall, Mary Ann Hanusa, Lee Hein, Ashley Hinson, Steven Holt, Dan Huseman, Jon Jacobsen, Dave Jacoby, Megan Jones, Bobby Kaufmann, David Kerr, Jared Klein, Kevin Koester, John Landon, Shannon Lundgren, Dave Maxwell, Andy McKean, Brian Meyer, Gary Mohr, Norlin Mommsen, Scott Ourth, Ross Paustian, Todd Prichard, Walt Rogers, Sandy Salmon, Mike Sexton, David Sieck, Mark Smith, Linda Upmeyer, John Wills, Matt Windschitl, Gary Worthan, Louie Zumbach

Editor's Note: Funding for endorsements of candidates from the Iowa Corn Growers Association PAC comes only from voluntary PAC donations by ICGA members. Neither ICGA membership dues nor checkoff dollars are used for PAC contributions.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is an 8,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.

