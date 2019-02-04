Iowa Corn Growers Association : Statement From Mark Recker

As a family farmer, I am disappointed that Bud Light chose to denigrate corn in their Super Bowl ad as part of a marketing scheme to attack their competition.

I am proud of the generations of farmers that grow corn that is used in over 4,000 every day products from corn fed beef to ethanol to bourbon to makeup. Iowa is the number one corn producing state, and the top crop grown in our country. This attack especially hits home at a time when farmers are hurting due to challenging economic conditions. Corn is a homegrown renewable crop that feeds and fuels my family and yours.

Please leave us out of the beer wars. Support your local corn farmers by standing with us and choosing products that include corn!

