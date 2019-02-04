Log in
Iowa Corn Growers Association : Statement From Mark Recker

02/04/2019 | 11:19pm EST

As a family farmer, I am disappointed that Bud Light chose to denigrate corn in their Super Bowl ad as part of a marketing scheme to attack their competition.

I am proud of the generations of farmers that grow corn that is used in over 4,000 every day products from corn fed beef to ethanol to bourbon to makeup. Iowa is the number one corn producing state, and the top crop grown in our country. This attack especially hits home at a time when farmers are hurting due to challenging economic conditions. Corn is a homegrown renewable crop that feeds and fuels my family and yours.

Please leave us out of the beer wars. Support your local corn farmers by standing with us and choosing products that include corn!

For More Information:

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager, bsnyder@iowacorn.org

Shannon Textor, Director of Marketing and Communications, stextor@iowacorn.org

Disclaimer

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:18:06 UTC
