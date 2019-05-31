Iowa Corn Growers Association : Statement from ICGA President Curt Mether on President Trump's Detrimental Announcement of Mexican Tariffs

In light of President Trump's tweet regarding his announcement of tariffs on all Mexican imports, the trade hits keep coming on Iowa corn farmers. Yesterday, President Trump tweeted he will declare a five percent tariff on Mexican imports beginning June 10 that will gradually climb higher over the coming months to force Mexico to address border issues.

With the recent positive announcement related to dropping steel and aluminum tariffs this is not the news we want to hear as Mexico is our top market for U.S. corn. In 2017/2018, corn and corn product exports to Mexico were valued at $3.3 billion. Corn exports to Mexico reached 618 million bushels, 15.7 million tons, up nearly 13 percent from 2016/2017. Add in U.S. distiller's dried grains with solubles (DDGs), an additional 2.13 million tons of corn bushels are exported to our neighbors.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association® (ICGA) policy established by our members outlines that we oppose tariffs and embargos as a means to change trade policy and supports working with other countries for free trade. Therefore, we work to defend this policy, and we need trade wars to stop for some type of certainty to the marketplace. ICGA will continue to advocate for free trade including the passage of USMCA and a positive trade resolution with China.

For More Information:

