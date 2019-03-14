Iowa Corn Growers Association : Statement from Iowa Corn Growers Association® Distraught by EPA's Continued Ethanol Demand Destruction

JOHNSTON, Iowa, March 14, 2019 - Today, the EPA announced the approval of five additional small refinery exemptions to the 2017 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes, bringing the total loss of demand to 2.6 billion gallons for the 2016 - 2017 compliance years. That's the equivalent of more than 900 million bushels of lost corn grind demand, hitting at a time when farmers on the countryside are already hurting.

'Iowa corn farmers are disappointed to hear the EPA granting five more small refinery waivers making a total of 2.61 billion gallons of lost demand for America's farmers,' said Curt Mether, Iowa Corn Growers Association President from Logan, Iowa. 'The EPA needs to stop granting these unnecessary waivers, disgracing Iowa farmers and their hard-working renewable products who now face tough economic times. Its time the EPA is held to a higher standard in RFS implementation and restore the intent and strength of the RFS.'

ICGA and its partners is a part of legal actions against the EPA for their abuse of small refinery waivers and will continue to stand up for Iowa farmers and a strong RFS.