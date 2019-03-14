Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iowa Corn Growers Association : Statement from Iowa Corn Growers Association® Distraught by EPA's Continued Ethanol Demand Destruction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

JOHNSTON, Iowa, March 14, 2019 - Today, the EPA announced the approval of five additional small refinery exemptions to the 2017 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes, bringing the total loss of demand to 2.6 billion gallons for the 2016 - 2017 compliance years. That's the equivalent of more than 900 million bushels of lost corn grind demand, hitting at a time when farmers on the countryside are already hurting.

'Iowa corn farmers are disappointed to hear the EPA granting five more small refinery waivers making a total of 2.61 billion gallons of lost demand for America's farmers,' said Curt Mether, Iowa Corn Growers Association President from Logan, Iowa. 'The EPA needs to stop granting these unnecessary waivers, disgracing Iowa farmers and their hard-working renewable products who now face tough economic times. Its time the EPA is held to a higher standard in RFS implementation and restore the intent and strength of the RFS.'

ICGA and its partners is a part of legal actions against the EPA for their abuse of small refinery waivers and will continue to stand up for Iowa farmers and a strong RFS.

Disclaimer

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 00:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54pJAMES E  RISCH : Risch, Crapo, Baldwin Stand Up for America's Dairy Farmers
PU
08:50pBank of Canada sees rising global debt as top threat to growth
RE
08:44pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Statement by Finance Minister Taro Aso on the Selection of the World Bank President
PU
08:33pOil prices stable amid sanctions and OPEC cuts, but economic concerns drag
RE
08:11pUK vote to seek Brexit delay increases uncertainty - German industry
RE
08:10pGlobal gloom may force Japan central bank to temper its outlook
RE
08:09pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Statement from Iowa Corn Growers Association® Distraught by EPA's Continued Ethanol Demand Destruction
PU
08:09pECB rate-hike prospects before next downturn are fading - Reuters poll
RE
08:04pCORY A BOOKER : Booker, Menendez Reintroduce Bill to Ban Seismic Testing in Atlantic
PU
08:02pTPG Rise founder leaves firm in wake of U.S. college admissions scandal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start on Ethio..
2RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : Gets $402 Million Radar Contract Modification From U.S. Navy
3AIR CANADA : Transport Canada says reports from carriers on 737 MAX problems
4HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX:HAS) Award of Two Significant Equipment S..
5FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Year End Resul..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.