Iowa Corn Growers Association : USDA ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF TRADE AID

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT MARK RECKER

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today the details of a trade mitigation package for farmers. We appreciate President Trump and his administration hearing farmers concerns and understanding the dire situation that many of us now face due to tariffs and trade uncertainty. The aid package will provide some short-term relief, but as Secretary Perdue has stated himself, it will not make farmers whole.

The message we have for the administration is simple, 'Corn farmers prefer to have market access to compete in a global marketplace, not rely on government assistance, for their livelihoods. Remove unnecessary trade barriers and restore our access to international markets.'

Profitability remains a huge concern for Iowa's corn farmers. We now face the fifth consecutive year of declining farm incomes while facing high levels of uncertainty due to ongoing trade disputes and disruptions in the ethanol markets.

We look forward to working with USDA Secretary Perdue and his agency on the details and implementation of this plan. We urge the Trump Administration to enter into new trade agreements, allow for year-round market access of higher blends of ethanol including E15 and implement the Renewable Fuel Standard as intended.

###

