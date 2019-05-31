Iowa Farm Bureau Federation : responds to new E15 year-round rule

The following statement may be attributed to Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill:

'Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) members have long been strong supporters of measures that give American consumers more choices, so the Administration's decision to remove an outdated barrier to selling E15 is welcomed, because it brings more options for all at the pump.



Today's ethanol production provides a sustainable, cleaner burning octane enhancement option for millions of Americans. We know that ethanol use helps reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 30-50%. The industry has changed a lot and thanks to innovation, energy requirements and water use for ethanol production have decreased dramatically. IFBF also believes the EPA proposed rule regarding Modifications to Fuel Regulations helps show consumers that biofuels are more than just a gasoline additive that bring options for drivers: biofuels in Iowa generate $2.5 billion of income for Iowa households, supporting more than 48,000 jobs.



In a state where agriculture accounts for one out of every five jobs, IFBF believes opening the market for E15 year-round is just one more way agriculture grows opportunities for all Iowans, no matter where they live, or what they drive.'

