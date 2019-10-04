Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation : statement on EPA renewable fuels announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

The following statement may be attributed to Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill:

'Iowa Farm Bureau is encouraged that promises to farmers made for 15 billion gallons of renewable fuels will be kept by the Administration. Burdened by six years of a downturned ag economy, depressed commodity prices and weather challenges that have wiped out crops for many, Iowa farmers welcome the good news.

'The 15 billion EPA biofuel requirements, coupled with promised action to keep biomass-based diesel sales and a recent decision to allow year-round sales of E15, is needed by grain farmers to remain sustainable and to help reduce carbon emissions for us all. But, it's not just farmers who rely on Iowa-grown fuels; it's all Iowans. More than 48,000 Iowans are employed by or depend upon the continued operation of the state's biorefineries. Iowans who depend on those biofuel jobs also welcome today's news to keep that 15-billion-gallon promise to farmers.

'Agriculture provides the food and fiber for a growing world, and farmers are pleased to see support for our Iowa-grown fuels continue, to assure a future of sustainable energy for this nation.'

Want more news on this topic? Iowa Farm Bureau members may subscribe for a free email news service, featuring the farm and rural topics that interest them most!

Disclaimer

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 20:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pGuardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. Partners with SCI Mercer to Train Service Dogs for Veterans
SE
05:08pTech Up On Revived Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pFinancials Up As Recession Fears Fade -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:02pHealth Care Up On Renewed Interest In Lagging Sector -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:59pIndustrials Up On Rate Views -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:57pConsumer Cos Up After Mixed Jobs Report -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:56pDollar edges lower as U.S. jobs-inspired rally fizzles
RE
04:51pTraders Bolster Bets on Lower Fed Rates--3rd Update
DJ
04:42pBLAINE'S BULLETIN : Time to Pass USMCA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
4BP to make Bernard Looney CEO as climate challenge looms
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group