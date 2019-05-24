Iowa Federation of Labor AFL CIO : Labor History

Today's Labor Quote: Philip Murray

'Unions were created to make living conditions just a little better than they were before they were created, and the union that does not manifest that kind of interest in human beings cannot endure, it cannot live.'

Murray was born in Scotland on May 25, 1886; he went on to emigrate to the U.S., become founder and first president of the United Steelworkers of America, and head of the Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO) from 1940 until his death in 1952

Credit: UE News Photograph Collection, Archives Service Center, University of Pittsburgh;explorepahistory.com

May 25 Pressured by employers, striking shoemakers in Philadelphia are arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy for violating an English common law that bars schemes aimed at forcing wage increases. The strike was broken - 1805

Two company houses occupied by non-union coal miners are blown up and destroyed during a strike against the Glendale Gas & Coal Co. in Wheeling, W. Va. - 1925

Thousands of unemployed WWI veterans arrive in Washington, D.C., to demand early payment of a bonus they had been told they would get, but not until 1945. They built a shantytown near the U.S. Capitol but were burned out by U.S. troops after two months - 1932

The notorious 11-month Remington Rand strike begins. The strike spawned the 'Mohawk Valley (N.Y.) formula,' described by investigators as a corporate plan to discredit union leaders, frighten the public with the threat of violence, employ thugs to beat up strikers, and other tactics. The National Labor Relations Board termed the formula 'a battle plan for industrial war' - 1936

The AFL-CIO begins what is to become an unsuccessful campaign for a 35-hour workweek, with the goal of reducing unemployment. Earlier tries by organized labor for 32- or 35-hour weeks also failed - 1962

President Donald Trump signs a series of executive orders designed to make it easier to fire federal employees, limit the ability of unions to defend their members, and directing federal agencies to renegotiate federal employee union contracts so as to 'reduce waste.' David Cox, president of the American Federation of Government Employees said the actions are 'more than union busting - it's democracy busting.' A federal judge (who had been appointed by Pres. Barack Obama) later struck down key parts of the orders - 2018

May 26 Men and women weavers in Pawtucket, R.I., stage nation's first 'co-ed' strike - 1824

Western Federation of Miners members strike for 8-hour day, Cripple Creek, Colo. - 1894

American Labor Union founded -1902

Actors' Equity Assn. is founded by 112 actors at a meeting in New York City's Pabst Grand Circle Hotel. Producer George M. Cohan responds: 'I will drive an elevator for a living before I will do business with any actors' union.' Later a sign will appear in Times Square reading: 'Elevator operator wanted. George M. Cohan need not apply' - 1913

IWW Marine Transport Workers strike, Philadelphia - 1920

Some 100,000 steel workers and miners in mines owned by steel companies strike in seven states. The Memorial Day Massacre, in which ten strikers were killed by police at Republic Steel in Chicago, took place four days later, on May 30 - 1937

Ford Motor Co. security guards attack union organizers and supporters attempting to distribute literature outside the plant in Dearborn, Mich., in an event that was to become known as the 'Battle of the Overpass.' The guards tried to destroy any photos showing the attack, but some survived-and inspired the Pulitzer committee to establish a prize for photography - 1937

-Compiled and edited by David Prosten.

Union Communication Services