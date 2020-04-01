Iowa Ideas Conference Rescheduled for Oct. 16-17, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual Iowa Ideas Conference has been rescheduled from August to Oct. 16-17 to allow organizers to continue the event planning interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The postponement will also allow for the event to include discussion on how the virus has impacted the state.

"Given the necessary attention our business, legislative and non-profit leaders are focusing now on this evolving health care crisis, we've decided a postponement is wise," said Director Zack Kucharski. "This will also give us a chance to incorporate discussion on the impact the virus will have on Iowa Ideas for our state."

The Iowa Ideas conference allows Iowans to meet face-to-face with policy-makers, industry experts, educators, community leaders and others to address topics affecting Iowa. The 2019 conference welcomed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack among other inspiring leaders.

"The Iowa Ideas Conference is growing into the state's premier idea exchange," said Kucharski. "We're tremendously proud of the program and are committed to keep it growing as an interactive and thought-provoking approach to statewide issues and challenges."

Now in its fourth year, Iowa Ideas has welcomed more than 1,900 participants since its launch in 2017, engaging them each year in conversations across more than 70 topical sessions and 9 tracks. ITC Midwest has again joined as Presenting Sponsor. The event will again be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex, Cedar Rapids.

Conference registration is open at www.iowaideas.com. The full conference is $75 or choose a full day of sessions Friday ($50) or half-day Saturday ($40).

Scholarships to attend the event are available for high school and college students. Apply by July 1 at www.iowaideas.com/involvement.

ABOUT IOWA IDEAS

The Iowa Ideas Conference is an annual nonpartisan, statewide learning experience that brings participants from across the state to Cedar Rapids to discuss key questions and big ideas that will shape the future of Iowa. The conference is designed to inspire and motivate change by challenging current perspectives, identifying barriers to success and encouraging innovative approaches to living, working and learning in Iowa. For more information, go to: www.IowaIdeas.com.

