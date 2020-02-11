Log in
Iowa Ideas Conference Returns to Downtown Cedar Rapids, Aug. 28-29

02/11/2020 | 05:14pm EST

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the 2020 Iowa Ideas Conference by The Gazette, which returns to  downtown Cedar Rapids on Aug. 28-29. The conference allows Iowans to meet face-to-face with policy-makers, industry experts, educators, community leaders and others to address topics affecting Iowa. The 2019 conference welcomed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack among other inspiring leaders.

"The Iowa Ideas Conference is growing into the state's premier idea exchange," said Director Zack Kucharski. "We're tremendously proud of the program and are committed to keep it growing as an interactive and thought-provoking approach to statewide issues and challenges."

Now in its fourth year, Iowa Ideas has welcomed more than 1,900 participants since its launch in 2017, engaging them each year in conversations across more than 70 topical sessions and 9 tracks. ITC Midwest has again joined as Presenting Sponsor.

"ITC Midwest is again honored to be the presenting sponsor of Iowa Ideas because we value the program's focus – bringing together Iowans to talk about the important issues facing our state," said Dusky Terry, President, ITC Midwest. "We are grateful to The Gazette for creating a program that goes beyond the sound bites, connecting people with diverse views to talk about critical issues, like agriculture, education, health care, infrastructure and the environment."

Kucharski said this year promises to be equally robust and stimulating. Tracks will include opportunities to learn and engage on topics of diversity and inclusion, education, energy and environment (including agriculture), health care, human and social services, infrastructure, policy, regional development and workforce. Planning for the 2020 conference is currently under way and will feature:

  • Expanded participation on advisory councils that help choose conference topics.
  • Ongoing coverage in the The Gazette, expanding opinion page viewpoints.
  • A half-day Saturday track to allow weekend participation.
  • Compelling keynote speakers Friday and Saturday.
  • Continued focus on the intersections of policy, trending topics and expertise.
  • Financial scholarships donated by sponsors that allow more people to attend.

"At ITC, through our focus on building a reliable electric transmission grid, we talk about the 'Power of Connection.' Iowa Ideas is a perfect example of how the 'Power of Connection' among Iowans will help the state succeed far into the future," Terry said.

Conference registration is now open. Experience the full conference for $75 or choose a full day of sessions Friday ($50) or half-day Saturday ($40). Tickets are available at www.IowaIdeas.com. The event will be hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex, Cedar Rapids, IA

ABOUT IOWA IDEAS
The Iowa Ideas Conference is an annual nonpartisan, statewide learning experience that brings participants from across the state to Cedar Rapids to discuss key questions and big ideas that will shape the future of Iowa. The conference is designed to inspire and motivate change by challenging current perspectives, identifying barriers to success and encouraging innovative approaches to living, working and learning in Iowa. www.IowaIdeas.com.

Media Contacts:
Tracy Pratt
319-398-8343
tracy.pratt@thegazette.com

Zack Kucharski
319-398-8343
Zack.Kucharski@thegazette.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iowa-ideas-conference-returns-to-downtown-cedar-rapids-aug-28-29-301003287.html

SOURCE The Gazette, Cedar Rapids


© PRNewswire 2020
