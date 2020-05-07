Log in
Iowa State Revolving Fund : SRF IUP Applications Now Being Accepted Electronically srf-iup@dnr.iowa.gov

05/07/2020 | 07:24pm EDT

Intended Use Plan (IUP) Applications for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) are now being accepted electronically. Mailed application packets are still being accepted but electronic submission is the preferred method of receiving the IUP applications.

The signed IUP application and all support documentation can be submitted to the following email address: srf-iup@dnr.iowa.gov

The IUP applications can be found at www.iowasrf.com or on the DNR website at the following locations:

Clean Water SRF Intended Use Plan Application

Drinking Water SRF Intended Use Plan Application

Questions regarding IUP application submission should be directed to Theresa Enright, SRF Coordinator, theresa.enright@dnr.iowa.gov

.

Disclaimer

Iowa State Revolving Fund published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 23:23:04 UTC
