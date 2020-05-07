Iowa State Revolving Fund : SRF IUP Applications Now Being Accepted Electronically srf-iup@dnr.iowa.gov

Intended Use Plan (IUP) Applications for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) are now being accepted electronically. Mailed application packets are still being accepted but electronic submission is the preferred method of receiving the IUP applications.

The signed IUP application and all support documentation can be submitted to the following email address: srf-iup@dnr.iowa.gov

The IUP applications can be found at www.iowasrf.com or on the DNR website at the following locations:

.