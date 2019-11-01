Log in
11/01/2019

Iowa? Trump Floats Farm State as Venue for Signing U.S.-China Trade Pact

11/01/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

By Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- President Trump suggested Friday that Iowa could be the venue to sign a "phase one" trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

"I want to get the deal done first," Mr. Trump told reporters Friday evening. "But we're thinking about Iowa. You know why? Because it would be the largest order in history for farmers. ... It's a possibility."

The U.S. and China had hoped to sign a deal later this month on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile, but the summit was canceled due to violent protests.

Negotiators are working toward a "phase one" agreement that would halt additional U.S. tariffs in exchange for big Chinese purchases of American farm goods, new rules on currency manipulation and efforts by China to finish opening its financial sector to foreign firms.

Mr. Trump has cited the farm purchases as a victory in the trade war that has hammered farmers in Iowa and other states who sell corn, soybeans and other crops to China. Many of them have remained loyal to the president, who has authorized billions of dollars in government payouts to offset lost sales. Still, the political pressure has grown on Mr. Trump to reach a deal.

A signing ceremony in Iowa also would put Mr. Trump center stage in a state that is being hotly contested by Democratic presidential candidates ahead of the nation's first nominating contests in February.

The Chinese embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to request for comment on the president's suggestion.

Meanwhile, both sides have expressed optimism about reaching a deal.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone Friday with China's Vice Premier Liu He.

Afterward, the U.S. team put out a statement saying it had "made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement. Discussions will go on continuously at the deputy level, and the principals will have another call in the near future.

Iowa wouldn't be unfamiliar to Chinese President Xi Jinping. In 1985, Mr. Xi -- then a young Chinese official -- visited the Midwestern state as part of an agricultural exchange. He stayed with the Dvorchak family of Muscatine, Iowa, where he slept among Star Trek toys in the bedroom of their son, Gary.

In 2012, Mr. Xi visited the family again when he was preparing to take over as China's top leader.

--Catherine Lucey contributed to this article.

