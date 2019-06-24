Ipsen Announces U.S. FDA Approval for Newly Designed Pre-Filled Syringe for Somatuline® Depot (lanreotide)

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, an affiliate of Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR:
IPSEY), announced today that the United States Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has approved a new pre-filled syringe for Somatuline®
Depot(lanreotide).1 The syringe includes updated
features, such as larger flanges, designed to help make it easier for
healthcare providers to administer the injection.1 The
indications remain the same as those for the previous pre-filled syringe
and include the treatment of adult patients with unresectable, well- or
moderately-differentiated, locally advanced or metastatic
gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) to improve
progression-free survival; treatment of adults with carcinoid syndrome;
when used, it reduces the frequency of short-acting somatostatin analog
rescue therapy; and the long-term treatment of patients with acromegaly
who have had an inadequate response to surgery and/or radiotherapy, or
for whom surgery and/or radiotherapy is not an option. Please see
Important Safety Information below and accompanying full Prescribing
Information.
“The conditions of GEP-NETs and acromegaly can be associated with a
number of uncomfortable and unpleasant symptoms, and innovation aimed at
improving the injection process is a step forward,” said Daphne
Adelman, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Northwestern University, Chicago,
and one of the authors of the study.
Ipsen conducted five separate but complementary studies in partnership
with patients, their caregivers, nurses and other healthcare
professionals to better understand the current use of the existing
Somatuline® Depot pre-filled syringe and to evaluate ways to
improve the features of the device.1 The result of this
collaboration is a redesigned delivery system intended to make it easy
to grip the syringe and administer the injection. The new syringe
features a needle shield removal system, more stable plunger and
thermoform tray that has recessed areas designed to help prevent
accidental plunger depression.1 The built-in safety system,
which may help to prevent needle stick injury by locking in place
following the administration, has not been changed.1
“We consistently look for opportunities to respond to the needs of the
communities we serve, and this approval would not have been possible
without the direct involvement of nurses and the patients with GEP-NETs
and acromegaly whom they treat,” said Bradley Bailey, SVP, and
Franchise Head Oncology/Endocrinology Business Unit at Ipsen. “We
listened and collaborated to enhance the existing pre-filled syringe,
making it sturdier for healthcare providers when administering
treatment, with the intention of improving the injection process. We
look forward to bringing this innovation to healthcare providers for
their patients soon.”
The new pre-filled syringe is for deep subcutaneous injection and is
intended for administration by a healthcare professional. Healthcare
providers can expect to receive the new syringe during Q3 2019. The
device is approved for use in the U.S., EU and additional ex-U.S.
markets.
ABOUT NETs
A neuroendocrine tumor (NET) begins in the hormone-producing cells of
the body’s neuroendocrine system, which is made of cells that are a
combination of hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells.2
NETs are a group of uncommon tumors occurring in both men and women aged
50 to 60 years oldalthough they can affect anyone of any age.2
The three main areas where NETs are found in the body are the
gastrointestinal tract, the pancreas and the lungs.2
-
Gastrointestinal NETs (GEP-NETs) are found in the gastrointestinal
tract or digestive system and are the most common type of NETs.2
-
Pancreatic NETs (pNETs) are formed in the islet cells of the pancreas
and include several uncommon types of NETs.2
-
Lung NETs are less common than other types, accounting for about one
quarter of NETs.2
The symptoms of NETs are often not distinct and difficult to identify,
and average time from initial onset of symptoms to proper diagnosis can
take more than 5 years.3 Although NETs affect only a small
percentage of the general population at any one time, the number of
people being newly diagnosed with NETs overall is believed to be rising.2
This is mainly due to increased awareness of the condition and
diagnostic testing.2 NETs are now the fastest growing class
of cancers worldwide, accounting for around 2% of all cancers at any
time.2
ABOUT ACROMEGALY
Acromegaly is an uncommon hormonal or endocrine disorder with slowly
developing, but eventually distinct clinical symptoms.4 In
the U.S., approximately 3,500 new cases of acromegaly are diagnosed each
year.5
It is usually caused by having too much growth hormone in the body
which, over time, results in some characteristic symptoms and signs,
such as heavy or prominent facial features with a prominent jaw line and
enlarged hands and feet.4
ABOUT SOMATULINE®DEPOT
SOMATULINE® DEPOT (lanreotide) is a somatostatin analog
indicated for:
-
the long-term treatment of patients with acromegaly who have had an
inadequate response to surgery and/or radiotherapy, or for whom
surgery and/or radiotherapy is not an option; the goal of treatment in
acromegaly is to reduce growth hormone (GH) and insulin growth
factor-1 (IGF-1) levels to normal;
-
the treatment of adult patients with unresectable, well- or
moderately-differentiated, locally advanced or metastatic
gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) to improve
progression-free survival; and
-
the treatment of adults with carcinoid syndrome; when used, it reduces
the frequency of short-acting somatostatin analog rescue therapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Contraindications
-
SOMATULINE DEPOT is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity
to lanreotide. Allergic reactions (including angioedema and
anaphylaxis) have been reported following administration of lanreotide.
Warnings and Precautions
-
Cholelithiasis and Gallbladder Sludge
-
SOMATULINE DEPOT may reduce gallbladder motility and lead to
gallstone formation.
-
Periodic monitoring may be needed.
-
If complications of cholelithiasis are suspected, discontinue
SOMATULINE DEPOT and treat appropriately
-
Hypoglycemia or Hyperglycemia
-
Patients treated with SOMATULINE DEPOT may experience hypoglycemia
or hyperglycemia.
-
Blood glucose levels should be monitored when SOMATULINE DEPOT
treatment is initiated, or when the dose is altered, and
antidiabetic treatment should be adjusted accordingly.
-
Cardiovascular Abnormalities
-
SOMATULINE DEPOT may decrease heart rate.
-
In cardiac studies with acromegalic patients, the most common
cardiac adverse reactions were sinus bradycardia, bradycardia, and
hypertension.
-
In patients without underlying cardiac disease, SOMATULINE DEPOT
may lead to a decrease in heart rate without necessarily reaching
the threshold of bradycardia.
-
In patients suffering from cardiac disorders prior to treatment,
sinus bradycardia may occur. Care should be taken when initiating
treatment in patients with bradycardia.
-
Thyroid Function Abnormalities
-
Slight decreases in thyroid function have been seen during
treatment with lanreotide in acromegalic patients.
-
Thyroid function tests are recommended where clinically
appropriate.
-
Monitoring/Laboratory Tests: In acromegaly, serum GH and
IGF-1 levels are useful markers of the disease and effectiveness of
treatment.
Adverse Reactions
-
Acromegaly: Adverse reactions in >5% of patients who received
SOMATULINE DEPOT were diarrhea (37%), cholelithiasis (20%), abdominal
pain (19%), nausea (11%), injection-site reactions (9%), constipation
(8%), flatulence (7%), vomiting (7%), arthralgia (7%), headache (7%),
and loose stools (6%).
-
GEP-NETs: Adverse reactions >10% of patients who received
SOMATULINE DEPOT were abdominal pain (34%), musculoskeletal pain
(19%), vomiting (19%), headache (16%), injection site reaction (15%),
hyperglycemia (14%), hypertension (14%), and cholelithiasis (14%).
-
Carcinoid Syndrome: Adverse reactions occurring in the
carcinoid syndrome trial were generally similar to those in the
GEP-NET trial. Adverse reactions occurring in ≥5% of patients who
received SOMATULINE DEPOT and at least 5% greater than placebo were
headache (12%), dizziness (7%), and muscle spasm (5%).
Drug Interactions: SOMATULINE DEPOT may decrease the absorption
of cyclosporine (dosage adjustment may be needed); increase the
absorption of bromocriptine; and require dosage adjustment for
bradycardia-inducing drugs (e.g., beta-blockers).
Special Populations
-
Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and
for 6 months after the last dose.
-
Moderate to Severe Renal and Hepatic Impairment: See full
prescribing information for dosage adjustment in patients with
acromegaly.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Ipsen
Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-855-463-5127 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Please click here for the full Prescribing
Information and Patient
Information.
ABOUT IPSEN IN NORTH AMERICA
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) is a global biopharmaceutical company
focused on innovation and specialty care. The company develops and
commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas –
Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. At Ipsen, we focus our
resources, investments and energy on discovering, developing and
commercializing new therapeutic options to provide hope for patients
whose lives are challenged by difficult-to-treat diseases. Ipsen’s North
American operations are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, one of the
company’s three global hubs. Based in the heart of Kendall Square, our
fully integrated biopharmaceutical business includes Commercial,
Research & Development, Manufacturing, and Global External Innovation
and Partnering. Combined with our Canadian headquarters in Mississauga,
Ontario, and other locations, Ipsen employs approximately 600 people in
North America. For more information please visit www.ipsenus.com
or www.ipsen.ca.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein which do
not describe historical facts, including, among others, statements
regarding the newly designed pre-filled syringe now approved in the
U.S., and the prevalence and burden of GEP-NETs, Carcinoid Syndrome, and
Acromegaly are forward-looking statements which involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those discussed in such forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein
are based on the Group's management strategy, current views and
assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to
differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks
could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its financial
targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions
based on the information available today. Use of the words "believes,"
"anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, including the Group's expectations
regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were
prepared without taking into account external growth assumptions and
potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These
objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by
the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen
in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results
may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of
certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising
product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never
being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably
for regulatory or competition reasons. The Group must face or might face
competition from generic products that might translate into a loss of
market share. Furthermore, the Research and Development process involves
several stages, each of which involves the substantial risk that the
Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its
efforts with regards to a product in which it has invested significant
sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that favorable results
obtained during pre-clinical trials will be confirmed subsequently
during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be
sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be
commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or
risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and
uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of
pharmaceutical industry regulation and healthcare legislation; global
trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new
products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new
product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the
Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions;
manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of
international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the
effectiveness of the Group's patents and other protections for
innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent
litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group also depends on third
parties to develop and market some of its products which could
potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave
in such ways which could cause damage to the Group's activities and
financial results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will
fulfill their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from
those agreements. A default by any of the Group's partners could
generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a
negative impact on the Group's business, financial position or
performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking
to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates
contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements
are based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group's business is
subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed
with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
SOMATULINE DEPOT is a registered trademark of IPSEN PHARMA S.A.S.
All
other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their
respective owners.
© 2019 Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
June 2019
SMD-US-003055
