Ipsen: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 15/07/2019 And 19/07/2019

07/23/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of
the financial instrument		 Daily total volume
(in number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired		 Platform
Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-15 FR0010259150

3750

112.698373

XPAR
Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-16 FR0010259150

3750

114.253813

XPAR
Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-17 FR0010259150

3750

112.009200

XPAR
Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-18 FR0010259150

3750

112.073387

XPAR
Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-19 FR0010259150

3750

113.815573

XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/


