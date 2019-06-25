Ipsen: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 18/06/2019 and 21/06/2019

Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-06-18
|FR0010259150
|
3750
|
118.185840
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-06-19
|FR0010259150
|
3750
|
117.532027
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-06-20
|FR0010259150
|
3750
|
118.823093
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-06-21
|FR0010259150
|
3750
|
116.260853
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005648/en/