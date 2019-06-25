Log in
Ipsen: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 18/06/2019 and 21/06/2019

06/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-06-18 FR0010259150

3750

118.185840

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-06-19 FR0010259150

3750

117.532027

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-06-20 FR0010259150

3750

118.823093

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-06-21 FR0010259150

3750

116.260853

XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/


© Business Wire 2019
