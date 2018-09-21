Ipsen : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (Cabozantinib) for the Second-line Treatment of Patients with Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Regulatory News:
Ipsen (Euronext:IPN; ADR:IPSEY) announced today that the Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA), provided a positive opinion for
Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) as a monotherapy for the treatment
of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in adults who have been previously
treated with sorafenib. The CHMP positive opinion will now be reviewed
by the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve
medicines for the European Union (EU).
Alexandre Lebeaut, MD, Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief
Scientific Officer, Ipsen, said: “The global burden of liver
cancer is increasing and despite the recent introduction of new agents,
it remains the second leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide.
Following today’s positive CHMP opinion and if approved by the European
Commission, Cabometyx® as monotherapy will give
patients with HCC a much-needed new oral therapeutic option.”
Dr Lorenza Rimassa, Medical Oncology Unit, Humanitas Cancer Center,
Milan, said: “The medical community is pleased that the CHMP has
given a positive opinion to Cabometyx® for
previously-treated patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. The fact that
Cabometyx® demonstrated clinically significant
benefits in both overall survival and progression-free survival in the
phase 3 CELESTIAL study confirms the value it brings to this difficult
treatment landscape.”
The EMA filing is based on the results of the global placebo-controlled
phase 3 CELESTIAL trial which met its primary endpoint of overall
survival (OS), with cabozantinib providing a statistically significant
and clinically meaningful improvement in OS compared with placebo in
patients with advanced HCC who have been previously treated with
sorafenib. In July 2018, CELESTIAL phase 3 pivotal trial results were
published in the New England Journal of Medicine1.
Today’s CHMP positive opinion follows two earlier European Commission
approvals for Cabometyx® in renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
About CELESTIAL
CELESTIAL is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled global phase
3 study of cabozantinib versus placebo in patients with advanced HCC who
have been previously treated with sorafenib. The study was conducted at
more than 100 sites globally in 19 countries. The trial was designed to
enroll 760 patients with advanced HCC who previously received sorafenib
and may have received up to two prior systemic cancer therapies for HCC
and had adequate liver function. Enrollment of the trial was completed
in September 2017, and 773 patients were ultimately randomized. Patients
were randomized 2:1 to receive 60 mg of cabozantinib once daily or
placebo and were stratified based on etiology of the disease (hepatitis
C, hepatitis B or other), geographic region (Asia versus other regions)
and presence of extrahepatic spread and/or macrovascular invasion (yes
or no). No cross-over was allowed between the study arms.
The primary endpoint for the trial is OS, and secondary endpoints
include objective response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival
(PFS). Exploratory endpoints include patient-reported outcomes,
biomarkers and safety.
Based on available clinical trial data from various published trials
conducted in the second-line setting of advanced HCC, the CELESTIAL
trial statistics for the primary endpoint of OS assumed a median OS of
8.2 months for the placebo arm. A total of 621 events provide the study
with 90 percent power to detect a 32 percent increase in median OS (HR =
0.76) at the final analysis. Two interim analyses were planned and
conducted at 50 percent and 75 percent of the planned 621 events.
CELESTIAL trial met its primary endpoint, with cabozantinib providing a
statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS
compared to placebo in patients with advanced HCC. The independent data
monitoring committee for the study recommended that the trial should be
stopped for efficacy following review of the second planned interim
analysis. The safety data in the study were consistent with the
established profile of cabozantinib.
About Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
Hepatocellular Carcinoma is the most common form of liver cancer in
adults.2 The disease originates in cells called hepatocytes
found in the liver. With approximately 800’000 new cases diagnosed each
year, HCC is the sixth most common cancer and the second-leading cause
of cancer deaths worldwide.3,4 According to the GLOBOCAN
data, it is estimated that across the European Union (EU-28) nearly
60’000 new patients will be diagnosed with liver cancer in 2020.5
Without treatment, patients with the disease in advanced stage usually
survive between 4 and 8 months.6
About CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib)
Cabometyx® is an oral small molecule inhibitor of receptors,
including VEGFR, MET, AXL and RET. In preclinical models, cabozantinib
has been shown to inhibit the activity of these receptors, which are
involved in normal cellular function and pathologic processes such as
tumor angiogenesis, invasiveness, metastasis and drug resistance.
In February of 2016, Exelixis and Ipsen jointly announced an exclusive
licensing agreement for the commercialization and further development of
cabozantinib indications outside of the United States, Canada and Japan.
This agreement was amended in December of 2016 to include
commercialization rights for Ipsen in Canada.
On April 25, 2016, the FDA approved Cabometyx® tablets for
the treatment of patients with advanced RCC who have received prior
anti-angiogenic therapy and on September 9, 2016, the European
Commission approved Cabometyx® tablets for the treatment of
advanced RCC in adults who have received prior vascular endothelial
growth factor (VEGF)-targeted therapy in the European Union, Norway and
Iceland. Cabometyx® is also approved in Australia, Canada,
South Korea and Switzerland. Cabometyx® is available in 20
mg, 40 mg or 60 mg doses. The recommended dose is 60 mg orally, once
daily.
On December 19, 2017, Exelixis received approval from the FDA for
Cabometyx® for the expanded indication of treatment of
first-line advanced RCC.
On May 17, 2018, Ipsen announced that the European Commission approved
Cabometyx® for the first-line treatment of adults with
intermediate- or poor- risk advanced renal cell carcinoma in the
European Union, Norway and Iceland.
Cabozantinib is not yet approved for the treatment of hepatocellular
carcinoma.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and
specialty care. The group develops and commercializes innovative
medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience and
Rare Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is exemplified through its
growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine
tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a
well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over
€1.9 billion in 2017, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over
115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30
countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated
technological platforms located in the heart of the leading
biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford,
UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,400 employees worldwide. Ipsen
is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a
Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For
more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
