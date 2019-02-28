Ipsen : to Present New Data on Enhancement of Patient Care at the 16th European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS) Annual Conference

Regulatory News:
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that they are
looking forward to revealing 17 presentations that detail their research
into neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) at the 16th European
Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS) Annual Conference, which is taking
place in Barcelona, Spain between 6th-8th March
2019.
One of the key presentations, titled (Abstract #H14) ‘Development
of a new and improved delivery system for lanreotide autogel/depot to
further enhance care for patients with NETs and acromegaly’, reports
results from five separate, but complementary studies designed to inform
and test enhancements to the existing Somatuline® Autogel®
(lanreotide) pre-filled syringe.1
Input from patients and their caregivers, as well as nurses and other
healthcare professionals, was used to design a new pre-filled syringe1
that was submitted to the European Union as a type II variation via a
work-sharing procedure with HPRA (Ireland) as the reference country.Following a positive outcome of the work-sharing procedure, each
member state would consider a national approval.Notable new
features are modified ergonomics and handling, a needle shield removal
system, an injection process with plunger support and heightened ease of
use.1
“It is our mission to ensure patients continue to receive optimized
care as they navigate the challenges of living with NETs and acromegaly,”
said Sotirios Stergiopoulos, Chief Medical Officer at Ipsen. “The
data we are sharing at this year’s ENETS conference underscores our
commitment to understanding the patient experience and to supporting a
multidisciplinary treatment approach to make treatment administration as
simple as possible whether in hospital or at home.”
“For nurses and other healthcare practitioners treating patients with
NETs or acromegaly, the value of innovation across the entire treatment
landscape supports our ability to provide the best care for our
patients,” said Daphne T Adelman, Clinical Nurse Specialist from
Northwestern University in Chicago, U.S. and one of the authors of the
study. “As a nurse who administers treatments to patients often,
efficient pre-filled syringes allow me to save time and focus on
patients and their needs.”
Also, being highlighted are results from:
(Abstract #H18) Tumour growth rate (TGR) to monitor growth/predict
response to lanreotide autogel (LAN) use before, during and after
peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) in advanced
gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs): data from
PRELUDE
This abstract has been selected for a poster walk during ENETS’
scientific program and will report effectiveness data and post-hoc
analyses of tumor growth rate (TGR) as a measure of response to LAN–PRRT
(lanreotide autogel – peptide receptor radionuclide therapy).
(Abstract #M03) ATLANT, phase 2 study combination trial between long
acting somatostatin analogue (SSA) lanreotide (LAN) and temozolomide
(TMZ) in progressive thoracic (lung / thymus) well differentiated NET
(carcinoid) (TNETS).
(Abstract #F22) Exploratory assessment of the clinical value of
baseline (BL) circulating tumour cells (CTC) to predict symptomatic
response in pts with functioning midgut neuroendocrine tumours (NETs)
receiving lanreotide autogel (LAN): CALM-NET study results
In addition to these posters, Ipsen will share data from the following
13 company sponsored or supported studies and literature reviews:
(Abstract #H17) Safety and Efficacy of 14-Day Dosing Interval of
Lanreotide Autogel/Depot (LAN) For Patients With Pancreatic or Midgut
Neuroendocrine Tumours (NETs) Progressing on LAN Every 28 Days: The
Prospective, Open-label, International, Phase 2 CLARINET FORTE Study
(Abstract #P04) Lanreotide autogel 120mg (LAN) in patients (pts) with
locally advanced or metastatic gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine
tumours (GEP-NETs): prospective observational NETways study
(Abstract #D13) Satisfaction Survey of Administration Modes for
Long-Acting (LA) Somatostatin Analog (SSA) Therapy in Patients (pts)
with Neuroendocrine Tumuors (NETs): Results of Cognitive Interviews With
Patients and Nurses
(Abstract #J15) The Effect of Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea (CSD)
Interventions on Patient Experience Outcomes: a Systematic Literature
Review (SLR)
(Abstract #J08) Differential Diagnosis (DDx) of Carcinoid Syndrome
Diarrhea (CSD): a Systematic Literature Review (SLR)
(Abstract #H25) Evaluation of the use of resources and costs
associated with Uncontrolled or Controlled Carcinoid Syndrome (CS) in
patients (pts) with Neuroendocrine Tumours (NETs) in Spain: RECOSY study
(Abstract #F10) Relationship between biomarkers and number of liver
metastases at the time of diagnosis of small intestinal neuroendocrine
tumors
(Abstract #A11) Evaluation of gene expression changes associated with
response to somatostatin analogues (SSAs) in gastrointestinal (GI)
neuroendocrine tumors (NETs)
(Abstract #J07) Long-term Treatment with Telotristat Ethyl (TE) in
Patients with Carcinoid Syndrome (CS) Symptoms: Results from TELEPATH
Study
(Abstract #P05) TELEFIRST: A randomized phase III clinical trial of
Lanreotide (LAN) combined with Telotristat ethyl (TE) or placebo (PBO)
for the First-line treatment in patients (pts) with advanced
well-differentiated (wd) small intestinal neuroendocrine tumours (siNET)
with highly-functioning carcinoid syndrome (CS)
(Abstract #K30) OPS-C-001: A Phase I/II Study To Investigate Safety,
Tolerability, Biodistribution, Dosimetry and Preliminary Efficacy of
177Lu-OPS201 for the Therapy of Somatostatin Receptor (SSTR)-Positive
Neuroendocrine Tumours (NETs)
(Abstract #P08) Study to evaluate the optimal dose of 68Ga-OPS202 as
a PET imaging agent in patients with GEP-NETs
(Abstract #D33) Establishment of a NET data base in a German tertiary
referral center; preliminary results
About SOMATULINE®2
Somatuline® Autogel® is made of the active
substance lanreotide, which is a long-acting somatostatin analogue that
inhibits the secretion of growth hormone and certain hormones secreted
by the digestive system. The main indications of Somatuline®
and Somatuline® Autogel® are:2
-
The treatment of individuals with acromegaly when the circulating
levels of Growth Hormone (GH) and/or Insulin-like Growth Factor-1
(IGF-1) remain abnormal after surgery and/or radiotherapy, or in
patients who otherwise require medical treatment.
-
The treatment of grade 1 and a subset of grade 2 (Ki-67 index up to
10%) gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) of
midgut, pancreatic or unknown origin where hindgut sites of origin
have been excluded, in adult patients with unresectable locally
advanced or metastatic disease.
-
The treatment of symptoms associated with neuroendocrine (particularly
carcinoid) tumors.
Important Safety Information
-
The detailed recommendations for the use of Somatuline Autogel are
described in the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC), available here.
About XERMELO®3
Xermelo® is a novel, orally administered, inhibitor of the
enzyme tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH). Through inhibition of TPH, the
rate-limiting step in the synthesis of serotonin, Xermelo®
was designed to reduce the production of serotonin within neuroendocrine
tumors.
Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl) is commercialized by Ipsen in
all territories excluding the United States and Japan, where Lexicon
retains the rights. Lexicon has approval for Xermelo® in the
U.S. as a first and only orally administered therapy for the treatment
of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog
(SSA) therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy.
Xermelo® is approved in Europe for the treatment of carcinoid
syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin
analogue therapy.
Important Safety Information
-
The detailed recommendations for the use of Xermelo are described in
the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC), available here.
References
1 Data on File. ENETS ‘19
2
Somatuline Autogel SmPC. November 2018
3 Xermelo SmPC.
January 2019
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and Specialty Care. The group develops and commercializes
innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology,
Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is
exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate
cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic
cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business.
With total sales over €2.2billion in 2018, Ipsen sells more than 20
drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more
than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and
differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the
leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France;
Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,700 employees
worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United
States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program
(ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein
are based on the Group’s management strategy, current views and
assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to
differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks
could affect the Group’s future ability to achieve its financial
targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions
based on the information available today. Use of the words "believes",
"anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, including the Group’s expectations
regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were
prepared without taking into account external growth assumptions and
potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These
objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by
the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen
in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results
may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of
certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising
product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never
being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably
for regulatory or competition reasons. The Group must face or might face
competition from generic products that might translate into a loss of
market share. Furthermore, the Research and Development process involves
several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that the
Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its
efforts with regards to a product in which it has invested significant
sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that favourable results
obtained during pre-clinical trials will be confirmed subsequently
during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be
sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be
commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or
risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and
uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of
pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation; global
trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new
products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new
product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the
Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions;
manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of
international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the
effectiveness of the Group’s patents and other protections for
innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent
litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group also depends on third
parties to develop and market some of its products which could
potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave
in such ways which could cause damage to the Group’s activities and
financial results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will
fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from
those agreements. A default by any of the Group’s partners could
generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a
negative impact on the Group’s business, financial position or
performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking
to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates
contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements
are based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group’s business is
subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed
with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and
uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to
refer to the Group’s 2017 Registration Document available on its website
(www.ipsen.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005838/en/