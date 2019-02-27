Ipsos 2018 Annual Results 0 02/27/2019 | 05:58pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ipsos in 2018

Transformation and Implementation

2018 revenue: €1,749.5 million

Organic growth: +0.7%

Revenue growth in final quarter Paris, 27 February 2019 Ipsos revenues for 2018 as a whole totalled €1,749.5 million, representing a decline of 1.7%, at current exchange rates and scope in comparison to the last year. At constant exchange rates and scope, 0.7% growth was recorded. Currency fluctuations in relation to the euro reduced revenue by 4.1%, while positive scope effects of 1.8% were posted. Final quarter revenue was €535.6 million, representing a 4.5% increase in comparison to the last quarter of 2017. The partial consolidation of businesses acquired by Ipsos during the final quarter (GFK Research and Synthesio) contributed to a positive October to December performance. Moreover, although negative currency effects continued (1.3%), their impact was lessened in comparison to the previous quarters.

At constant exchange rates and scope, business performance remained steady, while the Company implemented various measures for its new 'Total Understanding' growth project and consolidated GFK Research and Synthesio. PERFORMANCE BY REGION

Consolidated revenues by geographical area (in millions of euros) 2018 2017 Change 2018/2017 Organic growth Europe, Middle East and Africa 761.5 767.6 -0.8 % 0 % Americas 653.4 688.5 -5.1 % -0.9 % Asia-Pacific 334.6 324.4 3.2 % 6 % Full-year revenue 1,749.5 1,780.5 -1.7 % 0.7 % The performance by region differs very little from that seen throughout 2018. The Europe, Middle East and Africa zone comprises 44% of Ipsos. It has declined slightly at current scope and exchange rates, due to negative currency effects of 3% which have only been partially balanced out by positive scope effects of 2%. In this vast and diverse region, the Eastern European and UK markets remained buoyant, while Continental Western European markets were not able to raise their performance.



The Americas represent 37% of the total activity. It is the only geographical entity to have posted a substantial reduction (of 5.1%, at current scope and exchange rates). The weakening of currencies against the euro averaged 5.7% across the full year. This trend waned in the final quarter with a reduced currency effect of 0.7%. Ipsos business performance in the United States remained steady while it fell in Latin America. Over the region as a whole, organic growth fell by just under 1% for various reasons, including political and social uncertainty following the Brazilian and Mexican elections. Finally, the Asia-Pacific region remained buoyant; Ipsos generated 19% of its revenue there. Total growth was 3.2% and 6% at constant scope and exchange rates. Performance was strong in China, despite an increasingly tentative automotive market. Many other markets, including India, also performed well, with the latter set to become one of our main priorities over future years. The position of emerging countries is particularly noteworthy. In 2018, Ipsos’ revenues in emerging countries saw a 3.3% drop, despite growth of nearly 4% at constant scope and exchange rate. This was due to reductions in currency values against the euro an average 7.3% decline for Ipsos) with scope effects limited to 0.7%. By way of contrast, in developed countries the drop in performance was far less pronounced at 1%, despite negative organic growth of -0.8%. This was because the currency effects were less severe and only reduced the revenue by 2.6%. This is virtually offset by the consolidation of aquired businesses, contributing 2.4% to revenue.

Overall, even if the business share of emerging markets fell slightly from 33% in 2017 to 32% in 2018, Ipsos is still heavily involved in these markets, particularly the major emerging markets such as China and India, where global and local businesses are often in direct competition with one another and many new international companies are launched. Change in the activity by audience

In millions of euros 2018 2017 Change 2018/2017 Organic growth Consumers1 1 059.7 61 % -3.9 % -0.3 % Clients and employees2 287.6 16 % -1 % 1.3 % Citizens3 205.9 12 % 8.8 % 7.5 % Doctors and patients4 196.3 11 % -0.8 % -0.9 % Full-year revenue 1,749.5 100 % -1.7 % 0.7 % Breakdown of Service Lines by audience segment:

1Audience Measurement, Brand Health, Clinics & Mobility Labs, Creative Excellence, Innovation, Ipsos UU (excl. pharma), Ipsos MMA, Market Strategy & Understanding, Observer (excl. public sector), Media Development, Social Intelligence Analytics

2Customer Experience, Market Measurement, Mystery Shopping, Quality Measurement, Retail Performance, ERM

3Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation

4Healthcare (quantitative and qualitative) Since 1 July 2018, following its restructuring, Ipsos now intends to operate its business and development plan by audience. In this respect, new breakdowns have not changed from one quarter to the next. Services aimed at individual consumers are undoubtedly under pressure. They need to increase their use value and be both understandable and functional, while providing long-term guidance to businesses in extremely competitive and volatile markets. It is now clear that reducing costs bases is not the be-all and end-all. We need to remain agile, relevant and courageous like numerous other players. It is up to our Ipsos teams to adapt, in order to seize the numerous opportunities to support their own clients in their own transformation.

Negative changes in the pharmaceutical sector towards the end of 2018 were purely circumstantial, and should be reversed in 2019.

Customer relationship management and social research services have made progress throughout the year. For these services, Ipsos has not only the staff, know-how and technological and operational infrastructures, but also the drive to become a major player in the sector. This choice is also the consequence of the need, for our Company to expand and diversify our client base to look beyond the CPG sector. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



Summarised income statement In millions of euros 2018 2017 Change

2017 / 2016 Revenue 1749,5 1 780,5 - 1,7 % Gross profit 1138,4 1 156,7 -1,6 % Gross margin 65,1 % 65,0 % - Operating margin 172,4 182,3 -5,4 % Operating margin 9,9 % 10,2 % - Other non-operating income and expense (5,3 ) (14,3 ) -63,3 Finance costs (21,3 ) (20,4 ) 4,4 % Income tax (38,5 ) (14,6 ) 163 % Net profit (attrib. to the Group) 107,5 128,5 -16,3 % Adjusted net profit* (attrib. to the Group) 125,2 127,4 -1,7 % *Adjusted net profit is calculated before (i) non-cash items covered by IFRS 2 (share-based payments), (ii) amortisation of intangible assets identified on acquisitions (client relationships), (iii) the net tax effect of other non-operating income and expenses, (iv) the non-cash effect on changes in puts in other financial income and expense and (v) deferred tax liabilities from goodwill, which in some countries can be amortised. Effects of acquisitions On 10 October 2018, Ipsos finalised the acquisition of four GfK global divisions offering personalised survey solutions: "Customer Experience"; "Experience Innovation"; "Health" and "Public Affairs", for an enterprise value of €105 million. The signing of this agreement with GfK was announced on 30 July. Almost 1,000 experts from GfK Research joined Ipsos with the closing of the deal in 26 countries: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, United States, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine. Given the structuring of this transaction and owing to the transition period required for the continuity and quality of data provided to clients, Ipsos’ revenue stood at €30 million in 2018; the figure will be €180 million in 2019 and €200 million in 2020 for the full year. On 17 October 2018, the acquisition of Market Pulse International was announced; it is an Asian company specialised in “mystery shopping", which strengthens Ipsos's position as global leader of this type of service. Employing some thirty employees in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, revenue for the full year was €2 million and the acquisition price €0.4 million. Finally, on 30 October, Synthesio was acquired for a cash sum of over €50 million. Established in 2006, Synthesio is the leader in "Social Media Intelligence". Located in New York, Paris, London, Singapore and Brussels, Synthesio's 130 employees have joined Ipsos' social media intelligence team to help clients to better understand social conversations and enable data from social media to be transformed into strategic insights for companies. Expected revenue for the full year is $20 million.

Impact on revenue of moving to IFRS 15 standard From 1 January 2018 IFRS 15 replaced standards IAS 18, (Revenues from ordinary activities) and IAS 11, and includes new principles for recognising revenue, particularly with regard to the operative event generating the revenue, identifying performance obligations, calculating variable revenue and allocating the transaction price for contracts with different components. Revenues arising from contracts entered into with Ipsos clients continue to be recognised on the basis of the degree of completion under standard IFRS 15 with evidence provided for the continuous transfer of control for the service provided. Methods that do not reflect the percentage of completion of surveys were abandoned under IFRS 15 in favour of the linear method, insofar as this reliably reflects the percentage of completion. Moreover, Ipsos has opted to apply the retrospective method for simplified transition which involves only reprocessing revenues from contracts affected by the change of standard and still in place at 1 January 2018. The impact of this change is recognised in the opening consolidated equity at 1 January 2018. As such, 2017 presented for the purposes of comparison, has not been reprocessed. In order to calculate organic growth in 2018 and for the purposes of the information provided in the notes to the accounts on the subject of the impact of the change of method, revenue (and other items affected) have continued to be monitored in the Group's internal reporting only, according to the previous standard (IAS 18). As announced at the start of 2018, this change of accounting principles has no significant impact on Ipsos' revenue in IFRS 15 standards. The difference is only +0.2% in 2018 compared with the previous IAS 18 method. Income statement – Other



Gross profit (which is calculated by deducting external direct variable costs of research projects from revenue) stood at 65.1%, compared with 65.0% in 2017. The slight increase in gross profit ratio is due to the positive effects

of the digitalisation of data collection (53.1% of studies were online in 2018, compared with 52.1% in 2017) and the growth of New Services, up 12.7% year-on-year. Concerning operating costs, payroll expenses rose 0.8%, The Group headcount went from 16,000 to more than 18,000, mainly due to acquisitions. Excluding acquisitions, the headcount increased by 1.5% mainly in emerging countries. The cost of variable share-based payments was down slightly at €8.9 million (versus €10.1 million in the previous year). Overhead costs are under control and fell 1.6%, with similar ratios to revenue



Other operating income and expenses recorded a net gain. These mainly include the impact of positive transactional currency effects on operating account items (they were negative in 2017). In total, the Group’s operating profit stood at €172.4 million, or 9.9% relative to revenue. This decrease of 38 basis points on last year, stemmed mainly from a negative currency effects (accounting for 15 basis points), investments in the central service line teams in charge of product innovation, which were expanded as part of the Total Understanding program and scope effect accounting for 5 basis point. At constant exchange rates and scope, operating profit would have been 10.1%. Below operating profit, the amortisation of intangibles identified on acquisitions concerns the portion of goodwill allocated to client relationships during the 12-month period following an acquisition, recognised in the income statement over several years, in accordance with IFRS. This allocation amounted to €4.4 million, compared with €4.7 million the previous year. The balance of other non-operating and non-recurring income and expenses was -€5.3 million, compared with -€14.4 million in the previous year. It comprises unusual items not related to operations, and includes acquisition costs, as well as the costs of the restructuring plans. In 2018 in particular, it included net income of €14.8 million following the decision to capitalise internal development expenses from 1 January 2018. The Group had previously only capitalised its external development expenses when the conditions defined in its accounting methods were met. Following the improvement of its internal monitoring system, Ipsos can capitalise its internal development costs, which consist of the payroll expenses of teams working on its platforms and projects under the same conditions. This decision gives a better idea of the total R&D costs that Ipsos incurs. It has led to a change in accounting estimates of the amounts that will now be capitalised. In accordance with IAS 8, the prospective method is applied from 1 January 2018 to record these impacts. In 2018, capitalised payroll expenses totalled €18.7 million and amortisation relating to this capitalisation amounted to €2 million.

To avoid creating a distortion in the operating profit by recognising capitalisation income not offset by amortisation during the first years of the implementation of this change in accounting estimates, the positive impacts on the operating profit of this first period of asset recognition were reclassified in “other non-operating and non-recurring income and expenses”, below “operating margin”. The same treatment will be applied in future years, until the capitalisation reaches full momentum in 2022, assuming a general depreciation period of five years for this asset category.

For more details, please refer to note 5.2 of the consolidated financial statements. Finance costs. Net interest expense amounted to €21.3 million, up 4.4% from €20.4 million in 2017, mainly due to the increase in debt. Taxes. The effective tax rate on the IFRS income statement is 26.2% (corresponding to the weighted average of the tax rates of the countries in which Ipsos operates), compared with 10.2% last year. The 2017 level was exceptionally low as it included a reversal of deferred tax provisions in the United States of €24.5 million, the corporate tax rate in that country having fallen from 35% to 21%. Net profit (attributable to the Group), stood at €107.5 million, compared with €128.5 million in 2017. Adjusted net profit (attributable to the Group), which is the relevant and constant indicator used to measure performance, came to €125.2 million, down 1.7% on 2017, in line with the fall in revenue. Financial structure Free cash flow. Operating cash flow stood at €206.3 million, an improvement of €9.1 million on 2017.

The working capital requirement recorded a positive change of €3.4 million due to a reduction in day sales by two days.

Current investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets consist mainly of IT investments and investments in online panels, and to a lesser extent investments in the refurbishment of various offices. This item was up €31 million due to capitalised payroll expenses of €18.7 million and panel costs of €6.4 million. Overall, free cash flow amounted to €108.1 million, up sharply from €80.8 million euros in 2017. With regard to non-current investments, Ipsos invested €171.2 million in its acquisition programme, which resumed in 2018 with the acquisition of GfK Research, Synthesio and Market Pulse International, and the buyout of minority interests in a US company and in some emerging countries (Vietnam).

Shareholders’ equity totalled €1,035 million at 31 December 2018, as against €966 million at 31 December 2017. At 31 December 2018, Ipsos held 882,924 of its own shares (1.99% of its share capital) allocated to its employee shareholding plans. Net financial liabilities amounted to €574.6 million at 31 December 2018, up from €464.2 million at 31 December 2017, taking into account the financing implemented as part of the acquisitions carried out in 2018. The net gearing is 55.5%, versus 48.0% at 31 December 2017. The leverage ratio is 2.8 times EBITDA, compared with 2.1 at 31 December 2017. Liquidity position. Cash and cash equivalents at year-end stood at €167.8 million, compared with €137.3 million at 31 December 2017, resulting in a solid liquidity position. Ipsos also has more than €400 million in available credit lines. On 17 September 2018, Ipsos refinanced its main 5-year multi-currency bank facility (with an option of a further two years) for €160 million with improved financial terms. On 21 September 2018, following the success of its inaugural €300 million bond issue with a maturity of 7 years (annual coupon of 2.875%), Ipsos was able to extend the maturity of its debt profile and diversify its credit investor base. The net proceeds of this issue were used to

cover the company’s general requirements, including the refinancing of several existing debts. They also financed the acquisition of the assets of GfK Research and Synthesio. The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 28 May 2019 will be asked to approve a dividend of €0.88 per share for 2018, payable on 3 July 2019. This represents an increase of 1.1% and a dividend payout ratio of close to 30%, with adjusted net earnings per share of €2.88. OUTLOOK FOR 2019

The word "transformation" is widely used. And with good reason. All private and public companies and institutions in all countries and markets worldwide are faced with new conditions and must think ahead and adapt to these new conditions. In a recent interview with a French business newspaper daily Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey addressed the changes affecting his company and how they are changing how it operates, sometimes in quite radical ways. What is true of Coca-Cola is true of all companies. The same concepts are used: hyper-competitiveness; increased role of local markets, market porosity, segmented supply, volatility and agility, a multiplication of distribution circuits with, in addition to all that, and although this is not raised in the article, the need for good business and financial discipline so as to maintain a virtuous circle where growth and profitability are not set against each other but arise from the right set of circumstances. Growth drives profitability and a comfortable financial position makes it possible to fund technological, industrial, logistical and commercial innovations which, in turn, assure continued growth. What is true of Coca-Cola is true of Ipsos: we need to be more efficient in our production, more diversified with a wider range of offerings and closer to our clients when developing and implementing specific research programmes and standardised solutions. We know that our clients need more information, information that is more secure, more usable, more aligned with their issues and faster. The challenge lies in our ability to re-adapt to markets where value is not exactly where it was just a few years ago. With the effect of the globalisation and digitalisation of our societies, the research industry can no longer be satisfied with selling data and the basic analysis associated with this. Just twenty years ago, data were rare, expensive, uncertain and difficult to access. Often they were communicated very late, too late. Today, other information - or the same information - is abundant, cheap or even free, easy to access, immediate, available, it is claimed, almost 'at the tip of your fingers'.

The reality is less clear and despite advances in artificial intelligence, using free data that is only half-accurate, immediate printouts that are poorly analysed and contextualised, dashboards that are pretty and simple but sometimes contain ratios that are poorly chosen or poorly calculated, has never been the key to good decision-making and guaranteed success. The companies and institutions that are Ipsos' clients, and those of our competitors, know this, and day after day continue to work with the research teams we have put together, trained and organised to offer them - and sell to them - the related information and services they need. And yet, we must be wary not to be satisfied with producing mere data but must also contextualise, connect, integrate and circulate this. And yet, in addition to our technical and operational skills, we must place value on our ability to make this information clear, useful, relevant, accurate, connected, even integrated. And yet, the companies and institutions undergoing transformation must be convinced of the benefit of working with service providers who are able to put in place the teams, technologies and operational resources, in order to confidently get them all of the information required to understand, share and take action. The premise of the "Total Understanding" programme and the organisation that has been put in place, between 1st July and 31st December, is to play on Ipsos's assets so that our company can take the path towards giving its clients full, integrated control of the information they need for a good understanding of markets, society and people. "Total Understanding" is a way of combating the fragmentation of knowledge, the uncertainty of information, the complexity of situations and the division of opinions. In order to succeed, Ipsos has begun a profound programme of transformation: We are improving - even radically altering - the 75 different services we offer our clients, using knowledge of new sciences - those related to behavioural analysis, for example - and new technologies, to move more quickly from one market to another, with more certainty and a greater degree of standardisation.

We have created a new organisation dedicated to managing our client relations and to strengthen us in sectors such as media and platforms, which we consider to be growth sectors.

We are increasing our presence in key markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, but also, indeed especially, in the new major markets of China, India, Russia and Turkey.

We are improving our means of accessing the best of science and technology, not to reinvent the wheel but often to better understand, grasp and use everything our clients need. We are also feeding our New Services which, on a comparable basis, have again shown double-digit growth in 2018.

Finally, where we are unable to quickly and securely develop the structures and solutions we need, we will not hesitate to get stronger through the acquisition of companies, teams and technologies, as we did in late 2018. The "Total Understanding" programme is our way of adjusting to the needs of our new clients and, consequently, finding faster, more sustained growth. In 2019, Ipsos's revenues, at constant exchange rates, will increase by over 10%. Organic growth should be between 2% and 4%, provided that the macro-political environment does not deteriorate further.

The operating profit will be higher than in 2018, even if any increase will be contained by the need to simultaneously finance an enhanced innovation programme in products and solutions and an in-depth reorganisation of operational structures. Appendix Consolidated income statement

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated cash flow statement

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders’ equity Consolidated income statement

For the year ended 31 December 2018 In thousands of euros 2018 2017 Revenue 1 749 494 1 780 453 Direct costs (611 119 ) (623 787 ) Gross profit 1 138 374 1 156 666 Payroll - excluding share based payments (753 464 ) (747 500 ) Payroll - share based payments * (8 937 ) (10 094 ) General operating expenses (207 477 ) (210 865 ) Other operating income and expense 3 922 (5 931 ) Operating margin 172 418 182 275 Amortisation of intangibles identified on acquisitions * (4 380 ) (4 668 ) Other non operating income and expense * (5 273 ) (14 364 ) Income from associates 587 217 Operating profit 163 352 163 460 Finance costs (21 281 ) (20 380 ) Other financial income and expense * 4 980 633 Profit before tax 147 051 143 713 Income tax - excluding deferred tax on goodwill (37 078 ) (39 118 ) Income tax - deferred tax on goodwill * (1 420 ) 24 482 Income tax (38 498 ) (14 636 ) Net profit 108 554 129 076 Attributable to the Group 107 520 128 507 Attributable to Minority interests 1 033 569 Earnings per share (in euros) - Basic 2,48 2,99 Earnings per share (in euros) - Diluted 2,40 2,94

Adjusted net profit * 126 810 128 400 Attributable to the Group 125 237 127 384 Attributable to Minority interests 1 572 1 015 Adjusted earnings per share (in euros) - Basic 2,88 2,96 Adjusted earnings per share (in euros) - Diluted 2,80 2,91 Consolidated balance sheet

For the year ended 31 December 2018 In thousands of euros 2018 2017 ASSETS Goodwill 1 291 077 1 159 352 Intangible assets 82 001 59 964 Property. plant and equipment 37 890 32 228 Interests in associates 2 892 916 Other non-current financial assets 35 021 21 425 Deferred tax assets 26 987 21 252 Total non-current assets 1 475 868 1 295 136 Trade receivables 634 941 617 660 Current income tax 16 905 13 517 Other current assets 78 831 75 802 Derivative financial instruments 500 1 462 Cash and cash equivalents 167 834 137 267 Total current assets 899 011 845 708 TOTAL ASSETS 2 374 878 2 140 844 In thousands of euros 2018 2017 LIABILITIES Share capital 11 109 11 109 Share premium 516 038 516 130 Own shares (22 723 ) (35 235 ) Other reserves 526 177 441 212 Currency translation differences (121 475 ) (112 515 ) Net Income – attributable to the Group 107 520 128 507 Shareholders' equity - attributable to the Group 1 016 646 949 208 Minority interests 18 314 17 290 Total shareholders' equity 1 034 960 966 498 Borrowings and other long-term financial liabilities 729 180 577 432 Non-current provisions 4 678 8 964 Retirement benefit obligations 29 715 26 918 Deferred tax liabilities 70 934 66 450 Other non-current liabilities 22 040 18 183 Total non-current liabilities 856 547 697 948 Trade payables 276 266 259 432 Short-term portion of borrowings and other financial liabilities 13 713 25 527 Current income tax liabilities 12 153 14 658 Current provisions 4 996 7 189 Other current liabilities 176 244 169 592 Total current liabilities 483 372 476 398 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2 374 878 2 140 844

Consolidated cash flow statement

For the year ended 31 December 2018 In thousands of euros 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET PROFIT 108 554 129 076 Adjustements to reconcile net profit to cash flow Amortisation and depreciation of fixed assets 32 698 24 910 Net profit of equity associated companies - net of dividends received (609 ) (217 ) Losses/(gains) on asset disposals (9 461 ) (43 ) Movement in provisions 4 074 (511 ) Share-based payment expense 8 458 9 549 Other non cash income/(expenses) (1 106 ) (778 ) Acquisitions costs of consolidated companies 3 930 178 Finance costs 21 281 20 380 Income tax expense 38 498 14 636 OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL. FINANCING AND TAX PAID 206 317 197 182 Change in working capital requirement 3 482 (37 771 ) Interest paid (18 385 ) (21 245 ) Income tax paid (39 697 ) (38 975 ) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 151 717 99 191 INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of property. plant. equipment and intangible assets (49 006 ) (17 518 ) Proceeds from disposals of property. plant. equipment and intangible assets 164 285 Acquisition of financial assets 5 216 (1 201 ) Acquisition of consolidated companies and business goodwill (152 479 ) (2 212 ) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES (196 105 ) (20 647 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase/(decrease) in capital - - (Purchase)/proceeds of own shares 1 219 6 399 Increase in long-term borrowings 603 286 700 272 Decrease in long-term borrowings (481 034 ) (753 587 ) Increase/(decrease) in bank overdrafts and short-term debt 567 86 Acquisition of minority interests (9 125 ) (12 785 ) Dividends paid to parent-company shareholders (37 831 ) (36 414 ) Dividends paid to minority shareholders of consolidated companies (857 ) - CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 76 225 (96 030 ) NET CASH FLOW 31 837 (17 485 ) Impact of foreign exchange rate movements (1 269 ) (10 140 ) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 137 267 164 892 CASH AT END OF PERIOD 167 834 137 267

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholder’s equity

For the year ended 31 December 2018 In thousand euros



Share capital



Share Premium



Own shares







Other consolidated reserves







Currency translation difference Shareholders' equity Attributable to the Group Minority interests Total 1st January 2017 11 109 516 489 (55 905 ) 492 738 (44 819 ) 919 612 19 805 939 417 - Change in capital - - - - - - - Dividends paid - - - (36 292 ) - (36 292 ) (75 ) (36 367 ) - Impact of acquisitions and commitments of buy out minority interests - - - (10 899 ) - (10 899 ) (1 332 ) (12 231 ) - Delivery of free shares related to 2014 plan - - 13 935 (13 935 ) - - - - - Other movements on own shares - (358 ) 6 735 22 - 6 399 - 6 399 - Share-based payments taken directly to equity - - - 9 543 - 9 543 - 9 543 - Other movements - - - (241 ) - (241 ) 264 22 Transactions with the shareholders - (358 ) 20 670 (51 803 ) - (31 491 ) (1 143 ) (32 634 ) - Net profit - - - 128 507 - 128 507 569 129 075 - Other elements of the Comprehensive income - - - - - - - - Hedges of net investments in a foreign subsidiary - - - - (972 ) (972 ) 540 (432 ) Deferred tax on hedges of net investments in a foreign subsidiary - - - - (1 849 ) (1 849 ) - (1 849 ) Currency translation differences - - - - (64 876 ) (64 876 ) (2 481 ) (67 357 ) Actuarial gains and losses - - - 181 - 181 - 181 Deferred tax on actuarial gains and losses - - - 95 - 95 - 95 - Total of the other elements composing the Comprehensive income - - - 276 (67 697 ) (67 421 ) (1 941 ) (69 362 ) Comprehensive income - - - 128 782 (67 697 ) 61 086 (1 372 ) 59 715 31st December 2017 11 109 516 130 (35 235 ) 569 719 (112 515 ) 949 208 17 290 966 498 1st January 2018 11 109 516 130 (35 235 ) 569 719 (112 515 ) 949 208 17 290 966 498 - Change in capital - - - (6 958 ) - (6 958 ) (41 ) (6 998 ) - Dividends paid - - - (37 484 ) - (37 484 ) (857 ) (38 341 ) - Impact of acquisitions and commitments of buy out minority interests - - - 813 - 813 (296 ) 516 - Delivery of free shares related to 2015 plan - - 10 905 (10 905 ) - - - - - Other movements on own shares - (92 ) 1 607 - - 1 515 - 1 515 - Share-based payments taken directly to equity - - - 8 458 - 8 458 - 8 458 - Other movements - - - 1 706 - 1 702 449 2 151 Transactions with the shareholders - (92 ) 12 512 (37 412 ) - (24 997 ) (704 ) (25 701 ) - Net profit - - - 107 520 - 107 520 1 033 108 554 - Other elements of the Comprehensive income - - - - - - - - Hedges of net investments in a foreign subsidiary - - - - (9 108 ) (9 108 ) (117 ) (9 255 ) Deferred tax on hedges of net investments in a foreign subsidiary - - - - 1 650 1 650 - 1 650 Currency translation differences - - - - (1 503 ) (1 503 ) 854 (649 ) Actuarial gains and losses - - - 834 - 834 - 834 Deferred tax on actuarial gains and losses - - - - - - - - - Total of the other elements composing the Comprehensive income - - - 834 (8 961 ) (8 127 ) 736 (7 391 ) Comprehensive income - - - 108 354 (8 961 ) 99 393 1 769 101 163 31st December 2018 11 109 516 308 (22 723 ) 633 702 (121 476 ) 1 016 646 18 314 1 034 960 The consolidated financial statements to 31 December 2018 are available on the Ipsos website at:

https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en?year=2018

The 2018 performance and results presentation will be available from 1 March 2018 at

https://www.ipsos.com/en/investors

GAME CHANGERS





« Game Changers » is the Ipsos signature. At Ipsos we are passionately curious about people, markets, brands and society. We make our changing world easier and faster to navigate and

inspire clients to make smarter decisions.

We deliver with security, simplicity, speed and substance. We are Game Changers. Ipsos is listed on Eurolist - NYSE-Euronext. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

Attachment Ipsos PR Annual Results 2018

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news "Companies" 06:15p THE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ GLC : The success model: Articulate and unmistakably diverse PU 06:15p Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Year-End 2018 Reserves and Capital Program Update NE 06:13p BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Top Bristol-Myers shareholder comes out against $74 billion Celgene deal RE 06:13p Gritstone Oncology Announces Oral Presentation on MHC Class II Antigen Prediction at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2019 GL 06:12p TEMPLE HOTELS INC : . announces $43.8 million rights offering AQ 06:10p HILLGROVE RESOURCES : 2018 Full Year Financial Results PU 06:10p BLUE ENERGY : Resource Upgrade PU 06:10p LYNAS : February 28, Half Year Financial Report PU 06:10p NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Minister for Defence Industry and Northrop Grumman Australia Sign Australian Industry Capability Deed PU 06:09p WESTBOND ENTERPRISES : Increases Sales for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment Date AQ