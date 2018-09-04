Ipswich Borough Council : Youngsters clean up in competition

Three Ipswich youngsters cleaned up in a competition to promote a new 'Love Your Street' campaign.

The campaign encourages residents and visitors to support the Borough Council's cleaner Ipswich drive by asking them to put their litter, cigarette butts and chewing gum in the bin.

Today, Lucas, Sophie and Abigail (from left in the picture attached) were presented with their prizes for winning a colouring competition at the Ipswich Maritime Festival, highlighting DiGBY the octopus.

DiGBY is the star of the campaign as he can use his eight tentacles to pick up lots of litter and keep his town clean. Images of the octopus feature on the Council's cleansing vehicles.

Waste & Fleet Manager Ian Kerrison said: 'We want to thank everyone who took part in the competition and say congratulations to our winning trio. It was a lot of fun but also has a serious message - let's all work together to keep our town clean.'