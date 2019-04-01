Ipswitch : and Ingram Micro Expand Partnership Agreement into UK

Partners and Resellers in UK Now Have Full Availability of Ipswitch IT Management Solutions through Ingram Micro

Ipswitch®, producer of award-winning and easy-to-use secure file transfer and network management software, has expanded its partnership agreement with Ingram Micro, one of the largest technology solution enablers, into the UK region. In November, the companies entered into a partnership agreement for the Middle East region. Now, channel partners and resellers in the UK have increased access to Ipswitch’s MOVEit® and WS_FTP® for secure file transfer as well as WhatsUp® Gold for network monitoring through Ingram Micro.

“We are delighted to further extend our partnership agreement with Ingram Micro to increase the reach of Ipswitch IT management solutions within the UK region,” said Sebastien Roques-Shaw, Sales Director EMEA at Ipswitch. “Ipswitch shares Ingram Micro’s focus of enhancing the success of its business partners and associates and is committed to delivering solutions that assure secure data sharing and high-performance infrastructures. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

Through this agreement, Ingram Micro is now authorized to distribute the Ipswitch solutions portfolio in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The partnership agreement may be expanded to additional regions in the future.

“We’re dedicated to helping our partners create new routes to market and adding additional revenue streams to enable growth,” said Scott Murphy, Director of Cloud and Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro UK and Ireland. “As the threat of cyberattacks and data hacks grow, secure file sharing solutions are already at the top of end-users’ agendas and are in the minds of the C-suite as a matter of concern. Furthermore, as industries begin to transform with smarter technology, so should our channel partners’ offerings. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ipswitch to help enable partners to better meet end client needs and drive differentiation. ”

MOVEit is used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide security, traceability and control over business critical-file transfer activities. MOVEit 2019 was recently released with major enhancements to both MOVEit Transfer and MOVEit Automation that make implementations easier to use, scaling to cloud services like Microsoft Azure simpler, and more flexible security options. MOVEit Transfer users are able to live view dynamic links for fast access to detailed file transfer activity. MOVEit Transfer 2019 also adds enhanced secure folder sharing options for more granular user rights while security questions for password resets save administrative time and effort.

Thousands of IT teams depend on Ipswitch’s WS_FTP Server software for the unique business-grade features required to assure reliable and secure transfer of critical data. WS_FTP Server delivers flexibility to create a more efficient and customized file transfer process for specific organizational needs.

WhatsUp Gold is a unified, powerful and easy-to-use network monitoring solution that provides an outstanding value with a low cost of ownership in both budget and management time. Ipswitch’s customers have an at-a-glance dashboard and an interactive map for visibility into the status and performance of networks, servers, storage devices and applications across on-premises and cloud with a single network interface.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud is a division of Ingram Micro and a master cloud service provider (mCSP), offering channel partners and professionals access to a global marketplace, expertise, solutions and enablement programs that empower organizations to configure, provision and manage cloud technologies with confidence and ease. For more information on Ingram Micro, please visit https://www.ingrammicrocloud.com/uk/en/

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivalled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Ipswitch

Ipswitch is making the networked world a safer place to share data. We develop software solutions for SMBs and enterprises that assure secure data sharing and high-performance infrastructures. Our efficient, easy-to-use products empower customers to respond faster to business demands through accelerated implementations and improved productivity. Headquartered in Burlington, MA, Ipswitch supports tens of thousands of customers around the world with our MOVEit®, WhatsUp® Gold and WS_FTP® products. Learn more at www.ipswitch.com.

