Ipswitch : and Ingram Micro Expand Partnership Agreement into UK

Ipswitch®,
producer of award-winning and easy-to-use secure file transfer and
network management software, has expanded its partnership agreement with Ingram
Micro, one of the largest technology solution enablers, into the UK
region. In November, the companies entered into a partnership agreement
for the Middle East region. Now, channel partners and resellers in the
UK have increased access to Ipswitch’s MOVEit®
and WS_FTP®
for secure file transfer as well as WhatsUp®
Gold for network monitoring through Ingram Micro.
“We are delighted to further extend our partnership agreement with
Ingram Micro to increase the reach of Ipswitch IT management solutions
within the UK region,” said Sebastien
Roques-Shaw, Sales Director EMEA at Ipswitch. “Ipswitch shares
Ingram Micro’s focus of enhancing the success of its business partners
and associates and is committed to delivering solutions that assure
secure data sharing and high-performance infrastructures. We look
forward to our continued partnership.”
Through this agreement, Ingram Micro is now authorized to distribute the
Ipswitch solutions portfolio in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern
Ireland. The partnership agreement may be expanded to additional regions
in the future.
“We’re dedicated to helping our partners create new routes to market and
adding additional revenue streams to enable growth,” said Scott
Murphy, Director of Cloud and Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro UK
and Ireland. “As the threat of cyberattacks and data hacks grow, secure
file sharing solutions are already at the top of end-users’ agendas and
are in the minds of the C-suite as a matter of concern. Furthermore, as
industries begin to transform with smarter technology, so should our
channel partners’ offerings. We are thrilled to announce our partnership
with Ipswitch to help enable partners to better meet end client needs
and drive differentiation. ”
MOVEit is used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide
security, traceability and control over business critical-file transfer
activities. MOVEit 2019 was recently released
with major enhancements to both MOVEit
Transfer and MOVEit
Automation that make implementations easier to use, scaling to cloud
services like Microsoft
Azure simpler, and more flexible security options. MOVEit Transfer
users are able to live view dynamic links for fast access to detailed
file transfer activity. MOVEit Transfer 2019 also adds enhanced secure
folder sharing options for more granular user rights while security
questions for password resets save administrative time and effort.
Thousands of IT teams depend on Ipswitch’s WS_FTP Server software for
the unique business-grade features required to assure reliable and
secure transfer of critical data. WS_FTP Server delivers flexibility to
create a more efficient and customized file transfer process for
specific organizational needs.
WhatsUp Gold is a unified, powerful and easy-to-use network monitoring
solution that provides an outstanding value with a low cost of ownership
in both budget and management time. Ipswitch’s customers have an
at-a-glance dashboard and an interactive map for visibility into the
status and performance of networks, servers, storage devices and
applications across on-premises and cloud with a single network
interface.
About Ingram Micro Cloud
Ingram Micro Cloud is a division of
Ingram Micro and a master cloud service provider (mCSP), offering
channel partners and professionals access to a global marketplace,
expertise, solutions and enablement programs that empower organizations
to configure, provision and manage cloud technologies with confidence
and ease. For more information on Ingram Micro, please visit https://www.ingrammicrocloud.com/uk/en/
About Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the
Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology
and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise
in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions
enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in
the markets they serve. Unrivalled agility, deep market insights and the
trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships,
set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.
About Ipswitch
Ipswitch is making the networked world a
safer place to share data. We develop software solutions for SMBs and
enterprises that assure secure data sharing and high-performance
infrastructures. Our efficient, easy-to-use products empower customers
to respond faster to business demands through accelerated
implementations and improved productivity. Headquartered in Burlington,
MA, Ipswitch supports tens of thousands of customers around the world
with our MOVEit®, WhatsUp® Gold and WS_FTP®
products. Learn more at www.ipswitch.com.
