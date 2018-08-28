|
IrBEA Irish Bioenergy Association : Biomethane on the National Gas Grid – A First for Ireland’s Bio-Economy
08/28/2018 | 06:57pm CEST
28th August 2018/in All News, Biogas & Anaerobic Digestion/by demoirbea2015In 2018, Gas Networks Ireland will introduce renewable gas onto the Irish gas network for the first time writes Pádraic Ó hUiginn. Renewable gas, also known as biogas or greengas, will be introduced into the Irish market as a means of further reducing emissions. As natural gas and biomethane are interchangeable, renewable gas can be used in the same way and in the same appliances as natural gas. Customers, business and domestic, would never be aware that the gas they are using is a renewable alternative. Gas Networks Irelandis part of the Ervia commercial semistate company that owns and operates the national gas grid in Ireland and together with project partner NUI Galway, it is leading the European Union co-funded Causeway project. Causeway, funded under the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), will deliver a clean energy project for Ireland's transport sector, and in doing so, provide a template for the rest of Europe. Full article here
