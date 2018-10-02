IrBEA Irish Bioenergy Association : and WDC invite you to a Biochar and Activated Carbon Conference in Mayo on 25th October

The Irish Bioenergy Association and the Western Development Commission invites you to a Biochar and Activated Carbon Conference in Mayo on the 25th October. This event will build understanding, raise awareness and help showcase the potential for carbon. Visiting partners from the RE-DIRECT project will present on installed technology at two sites in Germany and Wales.
This event is free but you do need to register for the conference. There is also an opportunity to join a Networking Dinner where you will meet with Conference Speakers and RE-DIRECT Partners - cost €40.00. Registration for both here
Conference Agenda
09.30 Registration and Coffee
SESSION 1: The Transition to the Low Carbon Economy, Policy Perspective
Chairperson: Michael Doran, Action Renewables
10.00 - 10.20 Gerard Kiely, EU Commission Representative in Ireland, Opening Address
10.20 - 10.40 Tim Scholz, Re-Direct Europe, NWE, RE-DIRECT: The Approach
10.40 - 11.00 Seamus Hoyne (Invited) - Irish Policy Landscape,
11.00 - 11.30 Tea / Coffee Break/Networking
SESSION 2: An Emerging Low Carbon Circular Economy
11.30 - 11.50 Dr Robert Johnson, Head of R&D at Arigna Biofuels,
The Transition Journey from the Coal Mine to a Biocoal Future
11.50 - 12.10 Emer O'Siochru, Irish Biochar Cooperative Society Ltd, Biochar
A Critical Link in Agricultural Sustainability
12.10 - 12.30 Eddie O'Callaghan / Ryan Seymour, Heatsystems Ltd
Pyrolysis, Energy and Activated Carbon
12.30-12.50 Noel Gavigan, IrBEA, Irish Market Baseline Study
13.00 -13.45 Lunch
SESSION 3: Lessons From Europe
Chairperson: Helen McHenry, Western Development Commission
14.00 - 14.30 Olaf Herrmann, Waste Water Management, Baden-Baden Municipality, Germany
From Green Waste to Water Treatment
14.30 - 15.00 Dr Roberta McDonald, Aurivo, Dairy Industry Sustainability
15.00 - 15.30 Colin Keyse, Ffarm Molecyi, Community Farm & Local Economy - Biochar Case Study
15.30 - 16.00 Breakout Workshops: Activated Carbon Supply Chain
Decentralised Biochar Production Concept
16.15 - 16.30 Closing Remarks
15.00-15.30 Tea/coffee & Networking
Further info contact: stephenmccormack@wdc.ie