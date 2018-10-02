Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IrBEA Irish Bioenergy Association : and WDC invite you to a Biochar and Activated Carbon Conference in Mayo on 25th October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

The Irish Bioenergy Association and the Western Development Commission invites you to a Biochar and Activated Carbon Conference in Mayo on the 25th October. This event will build understanding, raise awareness and help showcase the potential for carbon. Visiting partners from the RE-DIRECT project will present on installed technology at two sites in Germany and Wales.

This event is free but you do need to register for the conference. There is also an opportunity to join a Networking Dinner where you will meet with Conference Speakers and RE-DIRECT Partners - cost €40.00. Registration for both here

Conference Agenda

09.30 Registration and Coffee

SESSION 1: The Transition to the Low Carbon Economy, Policy Perspective

Chairperson: Michael Doran, Action Renewables

10.00 - 10.20 Gerard Kiely, EU Commission Representative in Ireland, Opening Address

10.20 - 10.40 Tim Scholz, Re-Direct Europe, NWE, RE-DIRECT: The Approach

10.40 - 11.00 Seamus Hoyne (Invited) - Irish Policy Landscape,

11.00 - 11.30 Tea / Coffee Break/Networking

SESSION 2: An Emerging Low Carbon Circular Economy

11.30 - 11.50 Dr Robert Johnson, Head of R&D at Arigna Biofuels,

The Transition Journey from the Coal Mine to a Biocoal Future

11.50 - 12.10 Emer O'Siochru, Irish Biochar Cooperative Society Ltd, Biochar

A Critical Link in Agricultural Sustainability

12.10 - 12.30 Eddie O'Callaghan / Ryan Seymour, Heatsystems Ltd

Pyrolysis, Energy and Activated Carbon

12.30-12.50 Noel Gavigan, IrBEA, Irish Market Baseline Study

13.00 -13.45 Lunch

SESSION 3: Lessons From Europe

Chairperson: Helen McHenry, Western Development Commission

14.00 - 14.30 Olaf Herrmann, Waste Water Management, Baden-Baden Municipality, Germany
From Green Waste to Water Treatment

14.30 - 15.00 Dr Roberta McDonald, Aurivo, Dairy Industry Sustainability

15.00 - 15.30 Colin Keyse, Ffarm Molecyi, Community Farm & Local Economy - Biochar Case Study

15.30 - 16.00 Breakout Workshops: Activated Carbon Supply Chain

Decentralised Biochar Production Concept

16.15 - 16.30 Closing Remarks

15.00-15.30 Tea/coffee & Networking

Further info contact: stephenmccormack@wdc.ie

Disclaimer

IrBEA - Irish Bioenergy Association published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 14:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pFUELSEUROPE EUROPEAN PETROLEUM REFINERS ASSOCIAT : statement on vehicle efficiency standards post-2020 (CO2 in cars and vans) – A call for the recognition of fuel CO2 reduction contribution to vehicle efficiency standards
PU
04:42pAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : 59th WSM commences in Yogyakarta
PU
04:41pBOND REPORT : 10-year Italian Bond Yield Hits 4-year High As Fiscal Fears Rattle
DJ
04:39pSenator Bernie Sanders applauds Amazon for wage hike
RE
04:32pEPEX SPOT : Impressive growth of the Belgian Day-Ahead market
PU
04:31pTSX falls as financials weigh
RE
04:27pIRBEA IRISH BIOENERGY ASSOCIATION : and WDC invite you to a Biochar and Activated Carbon Conference in Mayo on 25th October
PU
04:13pEuro weakens to six-week low; Italian concerns weigh
RE
04:12pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : The two governments will be turning to the EC with relation to Croatian-Hungarian gas shipment tariffs
PU
04:12pDELEGATION OF EUROPEAN UNION TO GEORGIA : German KfW and French AFD sign 74mln EUR loan agreements to support Georgia’s Energy Sector Reform
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2Bill allowing U.S. to sue OPEC drawing renewed interest
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
4COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : PepsiCo beats on international strength, North America beverage rebound
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : third-quarter profit seen at record, but peaking, as chips ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.