IrBEA Irish Bioenergy Association : and WDC invite you to a Biochar and Activated Carbon Conference in Mayo on 25th October

The Irish Bioenergy Association and the Western Development Commission invites you to a Biochar and Activated Carbon Conference in Mayo on the 25th October. This event will build understanding, raise awareness and help showcase the potential for carbon. Visiting partners from the RE-DIRECT project will present on installed technology at two sites in Germany and Wales.

This event is free but you do need to register for the conference. There is also an opportunity to join a Networking Dinner where you will meet with Conference Speakers and RE-DIRECT Partners - cost €40.00. Registration for both here

Conference Agenda

09.30 Registration and Coffee

SESSION 1: The Transition to the Low Carbon Economy, Policy Perspective

Chairperson: Michael Doran, Action Renewables

10.00 - 10.20 Gerard Kiely, EU Commission Representative in Ireland, Opening Address

10.20 - 10.40 Tim Scholz, Re-Direct Europe, NWE, RE-DIRECT: The Approach

10.40 - 11.00 Seamus Hoyne (Invited) - Irish Policy Landscape,

11.00 - 11.30 Tea / Coffee Break/Networking

SESSION 2: An Emerging Low Carbon Circular Economy

11.30 - 11.50 Dr Robert Johnson, Head of R&D at Arigna Biofuels,

The Transition Journey from the Coal Mine to a Biocoal Future

11.50 - 12.10 Emer O'Siochru, Irish Biochar Cooperative Society Ltd, Biochar

A Critical Link in Agricultural Sustainability

12.10 - 12.30 Eddie O'Callaghan / Ryan Seymour, Heatsystems Ltd

Pyrolysis, Energy and Activated Carbon

12.30-12.50 Noel Gavigan, IrBEA, Irish Market Baseline Study

13.00 -13.45 Lunch

SESSION 3: Lessons From Europe

Chairperson: Helen McHenry, Western Development Commission

14.00 - 14.30 Olaf Herrmann, Waste Water Management, Baden-Baden Municipality, Germany

From Green Waste to Water Treatment

14.30 - 15.00 Dr Roberta McDonald, Aurivo, Dairy Industry Sustainability

15.00 - 15.30 Colin Keyse, Ffarm Molecyi, Community Farm & Local Economy - Biochar Case Study

15.30 - 16.00 Breakout Workshops: Activated Carbon Supply Chain

Decentralised Biochar Production Concept

16.15 - 16.30 Closing Remarks

15.00-15.30 Tea/coffee & Networking

Further info contact: stephenmccormack@wdc.ie