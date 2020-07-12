Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iran Eyes $2b in Yaran Oilfield Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Addressing a ceremony to sign a contract by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Persia Oil and Gas Industry Development Company in Tehran on Saturday, Massoud Karbasian said the deal was the 6th one under the new oil contract model which is for 10 years and in addition to achieving a cumulative production of 39.5 million barrels of crude oil in the field, will also bring good revenue for the government and the contractor

He estimated the cost of investing in the project at roughly $300 million, and said that this figure would be provided by the contractor.

Referring to the Iranian Minister of Petroleum's emphasis on determining the fate of all joint fields by the end of the Rouhani administration, Karbasian added: 'This priority is being pursued despite sanctions, financial problems and the Coronavirus crisis, and this goal will be achieved by the end of the administration.'

The official further added that contracts for developing Changuleh, Sohrab and South Pars oil layer had been prepared in the form of the new model of oil contracts and would be signed with the final approval of the Iran Program and Budget Organization.

Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 11 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2020 07:30:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:58aURGENT : Toyota to fully resume global output for 1st time in 5 months
AQ
03:31aIran Eyes $2b in Yaran Oilfield Development
PU
03:01aTESLA : slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector
RE
03:01aSPIRIT AIRLINES : GoCrisis Management Names Airline Executive Barbara Webster as Executive Vice President, Americas
AQ
02:59aTESLA : slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector
RE
02:29aSAUDI TELECOM : extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase for second time
RE
02:14aSINOVAC BIOTECH : Thailand plans Nov human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine
RE
01:39aGilat Intends to File Counterclaims Seeking Enforcement of the Merger Agreement or Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Monetary Damages following Comtech's Filing of an Amended Complaint
AQ
01:31aSIEMENS : offers real-time locating system for a safe production environment and optimized production processes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says helping everyone who stood by him
3ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK PJSC : What's in a name? Banks count cost of loans in NMC collapse
4SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Thailand plans Nov human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine
5ONWARD HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Japan's Zozo, Onward to tie-up as COVID-19 hits fashion sales - Nikkei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group