Iran Plans More Spending on Poor as it Copes With New U.S. Sanctions

By Aresu Eqbali in Tehran and Asa Fitch in Dubai

Iran said Tuesday it plans to spend more money on the poor next year and increase salaries for government employees in an attempt to boost living standards as the government tries to cope with growing U.S. sanctions pressure on its struggling economy.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani presented a $42.7 billion budget to parliament for next year, the first since the U.S. reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic after President Trump in May withdrew from the 2015 multilateral nuclear accord. Those sanctions are expected to shrink Iran's economy next year, while inflation is in double digits and continues to accelerate.

The nominally balanced draft budget of about 4,700 trillion Iranian rials for the next Iranian year, which starts in March, is up from roughly 4,400 trillion rials for this year. The rial currently trades at around 110,000 to the U.S. dollar at free-market rates, which has been used by The Wall Street Journal to value next year's budget in dollar terms. The government itself predicts an exchange rate of 57,000 rials to the dollar for the budget, suggesting a hopeful forecast for the currency's strength after it fell by more than half this year.

President Rouhani acknowledged Iran's strained financial condition Tuesday, but pledged to resist new U.S. sanctions that have sharply strained Iran's finances by reducing oil revenues that account for more than a third of expected government income. The government expects lower oil sales, but intends to use state financial reserves to fill any budget shortfalls.

"No one can say sanctions don't inflict a negative impact on the country's economy and people's lives," Mr. Rouhani said in a televised speech. "But no one can say that the U.S. will achieve its objectives either. The U.S. will definitely fail."

The budget proposal included $14 billion for subsidies on basic goods, $1 billion more than in the current Iranian year, Mr. Rouhani said.

State employees and pensioners are also to see their incomes rise by 20%, he said.

Iran's leaders have sought to boost average Iranians' living standards in recent months, seeking to address economic complaints that spurred the most widespread street protests in nearly a decade shortly after the budget's unveiling last year. Those protests initially centered on economic complaints before mushrooming into a critique of the entire ruling system.

A security crackdown quelled the outbreak within weeks, but the government followed with measures to expand the social safety net, including plans for rationing of staple food items for the poorest Iranians. An uptick in inflation to nearly 30%, according to the International Monetary Fund, has sharply curtailed Iranians' buying power.

U.S. sanctions this year have sharply reduced oil income and exacerbated the financial squeeze on the Islamic Republic. Next year's budget assumes oil production of about 1.5 million barrels a day, down from the 2.41 million a day assumed in the previous budget.

The U.S. imposed two rounds of new sanctions on Iran this year following Mr. Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. The Trump administration then pressured buyers of Iranian crude to reduce or eliminate their purchases or face potential sanctions.

Negotiated during Barack Obama's presidency, the multilateral nuclear deal gave Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for new limits on its nuclear program. Mr. Trump opposed the pact, arguing that it didn't address Iran's military involvement in the Middle East or its ballistic missile program, which the president and his allies see as a threat to Israel, Iran's sworn enemy.

Expectations of lower oil production as a result of Mr. Trump's moves led the IMF to predict shrinkage of 3.6% in Iran's economy next year.

Mr. Rouhani's budget proposal must be approved by the parliament before it becomes official.

