Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iran allows central bank to defend rial by intervening in forex market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 04:14pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A vendor inspects Iranian rials at a currency exchange shop in Baghdad

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Saturday authorised the central bank to intervene in the foreign exchange market in defence of the rial, state television reported, after the currency fell to repeated record lows in recent weeks following the reimposition of U.S. sanctions.

The rial has slumped due to a weak economy, difficulties at local banks and heavy demand for dollars among Iranians who fear Washington's withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and renewed U.S. sanctions could shrink Iran's oil exports and derail its economy.

A set of U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry is due to take effect in November. President Hassan Rouhani has called the sanctions an "economic war" against Iran.

A top government body, headed by Rouhani and the heads of parliament and the judiciary, "gave the central bank governor the necessary authority to intervene in the foreign exchange market and to manage it", state TV said.

"The central bank will intervene in the foreign exchange market through banks and authorised exchange shops and carry out the necessary measures to control the exchange rate of hard currencies," the television quoted the body as saying.

The central bank will "announce the rate of exchange in the foreign exchange market at an appropriate time," the body added.

It was not immediately clear whether Saturday's announcement meant the government would return to a policy, abandoned in recent months, of injecting hard currencies into the market.

The Iranian rial hit a record low on the unofficial market on Wednesday, and was offered for 186,000 rials to the dollar according to foreign exchange websites. The rial has lost approximately 75 percent of its value so far this year.

On Saturday, the first trading day of the week, the rial recouped some its losses to be traded at around 174,300-174,500 per dollar, according to foreign exchange websites 2gheroon.ir and bonbast.com, which track the unofficial market.

The official exchange rate is 42,000 rials per dollar and is used mostly for imports of state subsidised basic goods such as food and medicine.

The top government body also gave final approval to a move allowing money exchange shops to import foreign currency banknotes, and requiring non-oil exporters to repatriate their hard cash earnings within three months to be reinvested or sold in a regulated secondary market to importers.

Officials have said Iran was moving to ease regulations on imports of hard currency bills and gold by exchange shops, after Washington in August re-imposed sanctions on Iran's purchases of dollars, its trade in gold and precious metals, and its dealings with metals, coal and some software.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Andrew Bolton and Alexandra Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : India's Interest-Rate Decision, U.S. Employment Report
DJ
04:45pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : India's Interest-Rate Decision, U.S. Employment Report
DJ
04:15pReal Estate Developers Rush to Capitalize on Tax Incentive
DJ
04:14pIran allows central bank to defend rial by intervening in forex market
RE
12:38pChina hikes 2019 non-state oil import quota as private refiners expand
RE
12:36pChina central bank says will maintain ample liquidity as trade row threatens economy
RE
12:35pChina central bank says will maintain ample liquidity as trade row threatens economy
RE
12:07pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Péter Szijjártó meets Russian Foreign Minister and U.S. Ambassador to UN
PU
11:02aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Supercharging economic development through South-South collaboration
PU
10:49aEgypt halts gas imports after final shipments arrived - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA'S MUSK MAY SETTLE SEC LAWSUIT BUT READY FOR FIGHT: sources
2'We'll know in 48 hours' - Mexico sees new hope of trilateral NAFTA
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : $200bn solar power park to be built in Saudi Arabia
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : SO-CALLED SOCIAL: Week of September 24

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.