Iran doesn't agree with holding OPEC+ meet without clear outcome - oil min

04/08/2020 | 12:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna

Iran's Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said his country does not agree with holding any OPEC+ meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, according to a letter sent to OPEC and seen by Reuters.

"The vague circumstances around which the upcoming OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial (meeting) is being organised is of grave concern to me," Zanganeh wrote in the letter dated April 7 and addressed to the Algerian oil minister, who holds the presidency of OPEC.

OPEC+ is due to hold a video conference on Thursday at 1400 GMT, after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Riyadh and Moscow had agreed to cut an unprecedented 10 million to 15 million barrels per day, or about 10% to 15% of global supply.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

