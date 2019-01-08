Iran hopes India will seek fresh waiver from U.S. sanctions - deputy foreign minister

In November, the Unites States granted a six-month waiver from sanctions to India and allowed New Delhi to continue to import a limited quantity of Iranian oil.

In the previous round of sanctions India did not halt oil imports from Iran, said Ansari, who is in India as part of a business delegation participating in a visit by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif.

The official said there is also a chance for Indian companies to get development rights for Iran's Farzad B gas field. Tehran could ease some terms associated with the project, he added.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)