Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iran oil min has no problem with output cut, slams 'unilateralism'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:31am EDT

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday he has no problem with output cuts by OPEC, but poured scorn on what he called "unilateralism" among some members of the producer group.

"I have no problem with a production cut. The main challenge to OPEC is unilateralism. The members need to discuss and decide together," Zanganeh told reporters.

"It hasn't been OPEC’s norm that two people decide outside OPEC and then the organisation approves the decision. This is the biggest threat to OPEC.”

His comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the weekend that Russia had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend by six to nine months a deal with OPEC on reducing oil output.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Alex Lawler; Writing by Dale Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : The main indicators of receipts and expenditure of social protection in 2017
PU
02:06aRussian manufacturing activity contracts for second month in June -PMI
RE
02:00aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : signs letter of intent with German telecommunications provider and cable operator
EQ
01:59aOPEC set to extend oil supply cut as Iran endorses pact
RE
01:53aInside Loon's internet balloon venture
RE
01:53aGoogle internet balloon spinoff Loon still looking for its wings
RE
01:33aIran says OPEC unity necessary for cooperation with non-OPEC producers
RE
01:31aIran oil min has no problem with output cut, slams 'unilateralism'
RE
01:18aStill no deal on top EU jobs despite all-night haggling
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps over 2% as Saudi Arabia, Russia back supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea amid wartime labour row
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä's fast track delivery of a 200 MW engine power plant will help meet Cambodia's ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About