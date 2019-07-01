Iran oil min has no problem with output cut, slams 'unilateralism'

"I have no problem with a production cut. The main challenge to OPEC is unilateralism. The members need to discuss and decide together," Zanganeh told reporters.

"It hasn't been OPEC’s norm that two people decide outside OPEC and then the organisation approves the decision. This is the biggest threat to OPEC.”

His comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the weekend that Russia had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend by six to nine months a deal with OPEC on reducing oil output.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Alex Lawler; Writing by Dale Hudson)