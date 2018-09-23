Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iran oil minister says hopes OPEC will not follow U.S. orders - SHANA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 04:44am EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday he hoped decisions taken by the OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial committee would not be affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets on oil producers.

"I hope (Trump's) threats will not scare my OPEC colleagues and encourage them to carry out America's orders," Zanganeh was quoted by the oil ministry's SHANA news website as saying.

Zanganeh was referring to a tweet by Trump in which he linked U.S. support for Middle Eastern countries to oil prices on Thursday and again urged OPEC to lower prices.

"In my opinion, President Trump's statement is the biggest insult to U.S.-friendly states and nations in the region," Zanganeh said.

Zanganeh is not attending the OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee gathering in Algeria this weekend.

The panel comprised of ministers from OPEC and allied oil producers meeting on Sunday is unlikely to recommend a further increase in crude production from that agreed in June, five OPEC and non-OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday.

(Reporting By Dubai Newsroom; Writing By Maha El Dahan; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44aIran oil minister says hopes OPEC will not follow U.S. orders - SHANA
RE
10:39aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a training program in Sudan
PU
10:38aSaudi energy minister - I do not influence oil prices
RE
09:46aOPEC, NON-OPEC PANEL UNLIKELY TO RECOMMEND FURTHER OIL OUTPUT HIKE : sources
RE
08:29aIRAN WILL VETO ANY OPEC DECISION JEOPARDIZING ITS INTERESTS : oil minister
PU
08:10aAsian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
RE
04:39aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : Remarks by High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini at the joint press conference following the women Foreign Ministers’ meeting
PU
04:14aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Influence of Chinese tourists increasingly seen in airlines
PU
01:39aPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Call With Chilean Foreign Minister Ampuero
PU
09/22While Trump Grumbles About Fed, His Picks Exude Pragmatism
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Comcast outbids Fox with $40 billion winning offer for Sky
2ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA CEO WARNS OF MEDICINE SHORTAGES AFTER BREXIT: Sunday Times
3VOLKSWAGEN : VW'S PORSCHE TO STOP OFFERING DIESEL MODELS: Bild am Sonntag
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk still has time to put on brakes and deliver
5COMCAST CORPORATION : Boutique firm Robey Warshaw delivered Comcast's knockout blow for Sky

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.